Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler joined Eminem onstage to perform at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 5). At the same event, Foo Fighters bandleader Dave Grohl performed onstage with Lionel Richie.

Eminem, the influential hip-hop artist, and Richie, the veteran pop and soul singer, were each newly inducted as Class of 2022 artists within the Rock Hall, the rock history museum in Cleveland. Tyler was inducted with Aerosmith in 2001. Grohl was inducted with Foo Fighters in 2021 and as the drummer of Nirvana in 2014.

See photos down toward the bottom of this post.

Hip-hop legend Dr. Dre inducted Eminem on Saturday. Tyler joined Eminem to sing the "Dream On"-derived hook in Eminem's "Sing for the Moment." Pop singer Ed Sheeran came onstage for Eminem's "Stan."

Richie was inducted by the rocker Lenny Kravitz, as Pitchfork reported. Richie performed a medley of his songs that included "Hello," "All Night Long" and The Commodores' "Easy." Grohl joined on guitar for "Easy." (See fan-captured video here.)

Other Rock Hall inductees in the 2022 performer category were Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton and Carly Simon. (Parton initially declined the nomination before agreeing to receive it.) Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis received the Musical Excellence Award.

The year prior, the Rock Hall's 2021 inductees were Foo Fighters along with The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner.

Steven Tyler + Eminem Perform Together at Rock Hall Induction Ceremony 2022

Dave Grohl + Lionel Richie Perform Together at Rock Hall Induction Ceremony 2022