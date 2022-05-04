Fans React to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Today (May 4), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced all of the class of 2022 inductees, ranging from the list of performers (all of whom were among a list of nominees unveiled last year) as well as additional artists who are receiving specific awards as means of enshrinement. With the news of this year's class came reactions from music fans of all sorts.

For the rock and metal community, the list of nominees and the followup list of honored inductees is a continuous source of both outrage and unconcerned dismissal with the occasional celebratory moment.

In reality, it's quite overblown and the level of frustration that's commonly expressed is also met with quite a lot of contradiction where those who claim to not care about the Rock Hall suddenly care quite a lot when their favorite artists don't receive the recognition they deserve.

Although Judas Priest weren't honored as part of the list of nominees, they'll gain entry by way of a "Musical Excellence" award, the same means late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads made it in last year. That alone has stirred positive messages from headbangers, who are thrilled to see the metal legends finally get accepted.

Elsewhere, music fans (not just rock and metal fans) were proud to see new wave act Duran Duran make the cut, as well as rapper Eminem and country megastar Dolly Parton, who had previously requested to be removed from the ballot as she didn't feel she fit the bill for a rock 'n' roll honor. Still, she later admitted if she did get inducted that she would accept her fate as a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member.

Other members of this year's class include Pat Benatar, Euthymics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon in addition to the aforementioned artists.

View fan reactions on this year's class directly below.

