Rock + Metal Artists Newly Eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame That Didn’t Get Nominated

There are a number of rock and metal artists that are newly eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, but didn't get nominated.

It's that time of year again, where the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees and everyone is talking about it. The Class of 2024 nominees have been officially revealed, including Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Jane's Addiction and a few others.

According to the Rock Hall, the individual or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year that the new Class will be inducted, so in this case, 1999 is the year we're looking at. EPs do count, as long as they weren't self-release.

So, for the sake of keeping things simple, we are counting 1999 as the year that Slipknot are newly eligible — their limited 1996 recording Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. doesn't count. Fortunately for Corey Taylor, they didn't make the cut this year, as he's brushed off the notion of his band being inducted in the past.

"At this point it’s like, I don’t even know if I’ll be considered for something like that and I couldn’t care less, to be honest," he told Jason Bailey on the Audacy Check In in May of 2023. "To me, that’s a high-five at the end of your career, ya know. I would rather have that later on. It’s just something I don’t really concern myself with."

