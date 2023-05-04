We Asked AI Why Iron Maiden + Soundgarden Aren’t in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Every year, there tends to be a frenzy when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces the new class of inductees. While Rage Against the Machine and some other massive names were inducted this year, Iron Maiden and Soundgarden were both snubbed again, so we decided to resort to one of the most buzzworthy pieces of technology to get some answers — artificial intelligence (AI).

AI has been a hot topic in the music world, as people are using it to rewrite hit songs, generate images of musicians and even recreating songs with singers' voices. Simply out of curiosity, we asked a ChatGPT why both Iron Maiden and Soundgarden weren't inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and it had a detailed response for each of them. Keep reading below to see what it had to say.

Why Aren't Iron Maiden in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music, Getty Images Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music, Getty Images loading...

"The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has strict criteria for inductees, and the selection process is highly competitive. To be eligible for induction, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Additionally, the artist or band must have demonstrated 'significant contribution to the development and perpetuation of rock and roll.'

While Iron Maiden is a highly influential and successful band in the heavy metal genre, they have not yet been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It is worth noting, however, that induction into the Hall of Fame is not necessarily a reflection of an artist's talent, influence, or popularity, but rather a complex combination of various factors, including the opinions and decisions of the Hall's voting members."

How Are Iron Maiden Influential?

"Iron Maiden is one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time. They have had a significant impact on the genre, and their influence can be seen in the work of many other metal bands that followed them. Here are a few reasons why Iron Maiden is considered influential:

Pioneers of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM): Iron Maiden emerged during the late 1970s and early 1980s as part of the NWOBHM movement, which helped revitalize heavy metal and bring it back into the mainstream. Their sound was characterized by fast, galloping guitar riffs, melodic bass lines, and powerful vocals. Unique songwriting and storytelling: Iron Maiden's music often features epic, narrative-driven lyrics that draw on themes from literature, history, and mythology. They are known for their ability to tell engaging stories through their music, and their songs often explore complex themes and ideas. Innovative musicianship: Iron Maiden is known for their technical skill and musicianship. Their music features intricate guitar solos, complex drumming, and melodic bass lines. They are also known for their use of harmonized guitar parts, which became a signature of their sound. Live performances: Iron Maiden is famous for their live shows, which are known for their elaborate stage setups, pyrotechnics, and energetic performances. They have been credited with helping to popularize the use of elaborate stage shows in heavy metal.

Overall, Iron Maiden's influence on heavy metal music is significant and enduring. They helped define the sound of the genre, and their impact can still be felt in the work of many contemporary metal bands."

Why Weren't Soundgarden Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Portrait Of Soundgarden Paul Natkin, Getty Images loading...

"Soundgarden, like many other deserving artists, has not yet been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The selection process for induction is highly competitive, and there are many factors that contribute to an artist's eligibility and ultimate induction.

To be eligible for induction, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Additionally, the artist or band must have demonstrated 'significant contribution to the development and perpetuation of rock and roll.'

While Soundgarden was an influential and successful band in the grunge movement of the 1990s, there are many factors that may have contributed to their exclusion from the Hall of Fame. These could include the opinions and preferences of the Hall's voting members, the competitive nature of the selection process, and the fact that there are many deserving artists who are still awaiting induction. It's also worth noting that induction into the Hall of Fame is not necessarily a reflection of an artist's talent, influence, or popularity, but rather a complex combination of various factors."

How Are Soundgarden Influential?

"Soundgarden is a band that emerged from the Seattle grunge scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They are known for their distinctive sound, which blends elements of heavy metal, punk, and classic rock, as well as the unique vocal style of lead singer Chris Cornell. Here are a few reasons why Soundgarden is considered influential:

Pioneers of the grunge movement: Soundgarden was one of the key bands that helped to popularize the grunge sound, which emerged from Seattle in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They were one of the first bands from the Seattle scene to sign to a major label, and their success helped pave the way for other grunge bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Unique sound and songwriting: Soundgarden's music features heavy, down-tuned guitars, complex time signatures, and intricate song structures. Their songs often explore dark and brooding themes, and they are known for their use of metaphors and literary references in their lyrics. Vocal style of Chris Cornell: Chris Cornell's powerful and distinctive voice was a major part of Soundgarden's sound. He was known for his ability to switch between melodic singing and guttural screams, and his vocal style had a significant influence on other grunge singers. Technical skill and musicianship: Soundgarden is known for their technical skill and musicianship, particularly the guitar playing of Kim Thayil. Their music features complex guitar solos, intricate bass lines, and powerful drumming.

Overall, Soundgarden's influence on the grunge movement and on rock music in general is significant. They helped to define the sound of a generation, and their music continues to inspire and influence new generations of musicians."

READ MORE: AI Recreates Slipknot's 'Snuff' With Chester Bennington's Voice + It's Emotional

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are, in addition to Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and The Spinners. Iron Maiden and Soundgarden were in the Top 5 of the fan ballot a couple of days ago, according to various reports, so at least they were close and may have a shot another year.