Are Aerosmith teasing a farewell tour? With the band's logo cropping up across U.S. venues, with the lettering styled as "Peace Out," it certainly appears that this very well could be the band's intentions.

Earlier this month (April), guitarist Joe Perry told The Boston Globe that the veteran rock group will launch a 40-date U.S. tour later this year and that it will extend into 2024. He also teased that an official tour announcement will come at a later date during an upcoming appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

A countdown timer on Aerosmith's website expires on May 1, indicating when the band may make that announcement.

This news lends credence to the idea that the "Peace Out" logos at U.S. venues (seen below) are tied to this announcement and that Aerosmith will be winding down their career, at least on the large scale touring end.

Perry also informed The Boston Globe earlier this month that Aerosmith considered booking mini residencies in select cities instead of embarking on such a big tour. However, the guitarist noted, "There’s only a couple of cities you can do that in — LA, London, Tokyo — and we might do something like that again after this major tour is over, but at this point, I just take it day by day. And with Aerosmith, it’s a little bit more relaxed. You take more days off."

Music journalist Mitch Lafon has compiled images of Aerosmith's "Peace Out" logo decorating venue signage at several U.S. cities in a tweet thread, which can be viewed directly below.

So far, it looks like Aerosmith will perform at the following locations:

Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Please keep in mind that none of these prospective appearances have been officially confirmed by Aerosmith.

Aerosmith's most recent show took play on Nov. 29 at Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of a residency. That residency was cut short though as singer Steven Tyler had been feeling "unwell" and was advised by doctors to not perform.

Earlier in 2022, the band had to back out of other Vegas residency dates due to Tyler's drug relapse after being administered pain management medication following foot surgery. He then entered and completed a voluntary treatment program.

