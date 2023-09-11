Steven Tyler Sustains Vocal Cord Injury, Aerosmith Postpone 30 Days of Touring
Aerosmith have postponed their farewell tour for the next 30 days as singer Steven Tyler recovers from a vocal injury sustained on Sept. 9.
In a statement shared on social media by Aerosmith, Tyler says, I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.
"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase," reads a second part of the post.
Six impacted dates have been rescheduled for next year and can be seen below.
Aerosmith's farewell tour kicked off on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia with 40 dates in total booked out through late January of 2024. Opening each night is special guest The Black Crowes.
The tour is set to resume its regular schedule on Oct. 11 in Tampa, Florida. Drummer Joey Kramer, however, won't be featured on this final run. At the time the tour was announced, Aerosmith shared a joint statement, informing fans, "While Joey remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."
Rescheduled Aerosmith Tour Dates
Jan. 29, 2024 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 14, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Feb. 17, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 21, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 26, 2024 – Raleigh. N.C. @ PNC Arena
Feb. 29, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse