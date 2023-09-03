Setlist, Photos + Video – Aerosmith Evoke Sweet Emotions at ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour Kickoff

Last night (Sept. 2), Aerosmith played the first show of their highly anticipated “Peace Out” farewell tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. (with support from The Black Crowes). Unsurprisingly, it was full of classic tracks and even a couple of surprises, delighting everyone in attendance and signifying why the tour is a must-see for Aerosmith aficionados.

Following The Black Crowes’ opening set – during which they replicated “Hard to Handle,” “Sting Me,” “Remedy,” “By Your Side” and “Twice as Hard” among other notable tunes – Aerosmith began appropriately enough with fan favorite “Back in the Saddle." Afterward, they pulled out numerous gems, such as “Love in an Elevator,” “Cryin’,” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Sweet Emotion,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” and “Livin’ on the Edge.” They even reproduced arguably their two biggest hits – “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” – for the encore!

Along the way, they also included standouts “No More No More,” “Rag Doll,” “Hangman Jury,” “Seasons of Wither” and “Toys in the Attic.” Perhaps the two biggest surprises of the night, however, were Toys in the Attic’s “Adam’s Apple” – which they haven’t played since 2018 – and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Stop Messin’ Around” (a single originally released in 1968).

Clearly, Aerosmith gave attendees precisely what they wanted while offering a satisfying overview of their catalog.

As Loudwire reported back in May 2023, Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” farewell tour was announced following the cancelation of the final dates on their “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency due to frontman Steven Tyler’s health. The band’s statement read: “It's not goodbye, it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

So far, it looks like the tour is living up to that promise.

Drummer Joey Kramer is not joining them, though. Instead, John Douglas is filling in. In the same statement, Aerosmith explained: “While Joey remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

The next stop on their “Peace Out” farewell tour will be at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. this Wednesday, Sept. 6. You can see the full list of upcoming tour dates here and grab tickets here.

Of course, you can also see Aerosmith’s full setlist from the Wells Fargo Center below, as well as check out photos and fan-shot videos of the performance!

Aerosmith Sept. 2, 2023 Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center Setlist (per setlist.fm)

1. Back in the Saddle

2. Love in an Elevator

3. Cryin’

4. Janie’s Got a Gun

5. Adam’s Apple (first performance since 2018)

6. Livin’ on the Edge

7. No More No More

8. Rag Doll

9. Hangman Jury

10. Seasons of Wither

11. Movin’ Out

12. Stop Messin’ Around (Fleetwood Mac cover)

13. Rats in the Cellar

14. I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

15. Sweet Emotion

16. Toys in the Attic

17. Dream On

18. Walk This Way

Aerosmith, Live Footage From Sept. 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pa.

“Back in the Saddle” / “Love in an Elevator”

“Dream On”

“Sweet Emotion” / “Toys in the Attic”

“Adam’s Apple”

“Walk This Way”

“Hangman Jury” / “Seasons of Wither” / "Movin' Out"

“Cryin’” / “Janie’s Got a Gun”

“No More No More” / “Rag Doll”

Photos — Aerosmith Live on Sept. 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Aerosmith at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. (Sept. 2, 2023) See photos from Aerosmith's first stop on their 'Peace Out" farewell tour!