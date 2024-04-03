Following a couple of intimate warm-up shows, the Black Crowes finally kicked off their Happiness Bastards tour in style.

The opening night of the new tour was Tuesday, April 2, at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville — and there was a little something in the setlist for everyone.

The Black Crowes covered a lot of ground during the 17-song set, including playing several tracks from Happiness Bastards, their first studio album in 15 years: "Bedside Manners," "Rats and Clowns," "Flesh Wound," "Wanting and Waiting," "Cross Your Fingers" and "Wilted Rose."

Before they started "Wilted Rose," Chris Robinson brought out Lainey Wilson to join him onstage; Wilson is also featured on the studio track of "Wilted Rose." After wrapping that up, she stuck around to help out with one more tune, the classic "She Talks to Angels."

Two of the many highlights of the night included a couple of raucous performances of beloved tracks from 1992's The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, "Morning Song" and "Thorn In My Pride."

Surprisingly, songs from Amorica were nowhere to be found in the setlist, but the Black Crowes did pull out a couple of surprises, including "I Ain't Hiding" from Before the Frost...Until the Freeze and "Kickin' My Heart Around" from By Your Side.

When Rich Robinson joined Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights recently, he told Chuck about "Kickin' My Heart Around," "I think it's one of those that I always forget about. I'm like, 'Oh, this is great to play,' you know what I mean?"

The night wrapped up with an explosive cover of the Velvet Underground's "White Light/White Heat" — and it's worth noting the Black Crowes looked to David Bowie's version of the song for their own inspiration.

You can find the rest of the Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards tour dates here and make sure to check out the full setlist and photos from the opening night below.

The Black Crowes — April 2, 2024 — Nashville, Tenn.

1. "Bedside Manners"

2. "Rats and Clowns"

3. "Twice as Hard"

4. "My Morning Song"

5. "Cross Your Fingers"

6. "Wanting and Waiting"

7. "Hard to Handle"

8. "Kickin' My Heart Around"

9. "Wilted Rose" (featuring Lainey Wilson)

10. "She Talks to Angels (featuring Lainey Wilson)

11. "I Ain't Hiding"

12. "Flesh Wound"

13. "Sting Me"

14. "Thorn In My Pride"

15. "Jealous Again"

16. "Remedy"

Encore

17. "White Light/White Heat"

The Black Crowes 'Happiness Bastards' Tour Opening Night - Photos Gallery Credit: Kristen Drum