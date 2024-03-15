Win a Black Crowes ‘Happiness Bastards’ Vinyl!

The Black Crowes are back and Loudwire Nights wants you to win a new vinyl version of their latest album, Happiness Bastards, as part of the Loudwire Record Club.

This is a big one for many Black Crowes fans as it marks the band's first new release since 2009. Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson decided to revive The Black Crowes in late 2019 in order to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Shake Your Money Maker album. Filling out their live lineup with stellar players including the returning Sven Pipien, the reunion has been well received.

Now hitting the studio to make Happiness Bastards, the band seems to have regained their mojo with such standouts as "Wanting and Waiting," "Bedside Manners" and "Rats and Clowns" among others.

During a visit with Loudwire Nights earlier this year, Chris Robinson told host Chuck Armstrong, "It sounds cliche to say it's a love letter to rock and roll, but it truly is. Put me and Rich [Robinson] together, you know we're going to write songs. That's how this whole thing starts." Hear more of the chat below.

For this contest, we're giving away Happiness Bastards vinyls to five winners. You can enter to potentially take home one of these albums by entering your details in the contest entry box at the bottom of this post. Don't delay, as the contest concludes on Thursday, March 21 at 10AM ET.

