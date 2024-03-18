The Black Crowes Play First Show After Release of New Album ‘Happiness Bastards’ – Setlist, Video + Photos

The Black Crowes played their first show after the release of their new album Happiness Bastards Friday (March 15) in Brooklyn, New York.

The Amazon Music City Sessions performance took place at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, a venue with a capacity of 650 people, and was livestreamed globally through Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

Happiness Bastards, which came out that day, is The Black Crowes' first full-length release in 15 years, following 2009's Before the Frost... Until the Freeze.

Led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, the band played an 11-song set, beginning with four songs from the new album, a David Bowie cover, a mid-show Q+A session and then six of the bands biggest hits, including "Twice As Hard," "Hard to Handle" and "She Talks to Angels."

The rockers previously played a few of the new songs earlier this year, but during Friday night's show, they debuted the tracks "Rats and Clowns" and "Dirty Cold Sun."

See footage, the full setlist and photos from the performance below. All of the photos were taken by photographer James Farrell.

The Black Crowes broke up in 2015 and then reunited in late 2019 to announce a tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album Shake Your Money Maker. The Robinson brothers hadn't spoken much at all throughout the years since the band split, but have since found healthy ways to manage their relationship as brothers and bandmates.

"We've kind of flipped the script and therefore since we've been back, we've always been cool," Rich Robinson told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong in a recent interview. "If we have disagreements, we talk about it, we don't scream and bitch. We just talk about it. And I think that sort of spirit has really, you know, colored this whole album and the recording experience."

READ MORE: Chris Robinson Recalls 'Most Violent' Black Crowes Concerts

The rockers' 2024 tour in support of Happiness Bastards will kick off April 2 in Nashville, Tennessee, and wrap up in early June with a series of European festival performances. See all of the dates at this location.

The Black Crowes Setlist - March 15, 2024

01. "Bedside Manners"

02. "Rats and Clowns"

03. "Wanting and Waiting"

04. "Dirty Cold Sun"

05. "Moonage Daydream" (David Bowie Cover)

06. "Remedy"

07. "Twice As Hard"

08. "Sometimes Salvation"

09. "Hard to Handle"

10. "She Talks to Angels"

11. "Jealous Again"

The Black Crowes - 'Wanting and Waiting' Live in Brooklyn, N.Y. 2024

The Black Crowes, 'Sometimes Salvation' Live in Brooklyn, N.Y. 2024

The Black Crowes' 'Happiness Bastards' Album Release Performance Photos from The Black Crowes' Amazon Music City Sessions performance in celebration of their new album Happiness Bastards.