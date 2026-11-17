What a great year for music it was as evidenced by our picks for the 30 Best Rock and Metal Songs of 2026!

It was a year filled with names you know but some promising upstarts starting to make a name for themselves. It was a year that saw the rise of Autumn Kings thanks in part to their hit single "Gone Gone Gone." And over at alternative rock radio, Temper City's "Self Aware" and Dexter and the Moonrocks' "Freakin' Out" were dominating the airwaves.

READ MORE: The 25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2026

In 2026, we gladly welcomed back Power Trip and their song "Precinct 3."

Anthrax returned after a long recording layoff with arguably one of their best songs to date and Mastodon moved us in reflecting on late bandmate Brent Hinds on their lead single — and both are nominated for a 2027 Grammy Award.

The big songs of 2026 challenged our thinking, moved our spirit, but most of all, they made us rock! Let's dig in and see some of the best that the year had to offer as we shout out our picks for the Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2026 in the gallery below.

30 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2026 Come take stock of 2026's best rock and metal songs.

Contributions by Jordan Blum (JB), Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD) and Lauryn Schaffner (LS) Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Now that you've seen this year's best songs, take a look at the best rock and metal albums of 2026.