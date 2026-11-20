Power Trip have a new song out, but it can only be heard in the new Grand Theft Auto 6 video game, so you'll have to do a little digging to find it. The song is called "Mutual Death Warrant" and it's part of the GTA 6 in-game soundtrack.

How Do I Find the New Power Trip Song in 'Grand Theft Auto 6'?

As has been one of the most popular features with Grand Theft Auto video games, players are allowed to choose from a variety of stations to soundtrack their adventures while playing the game.

Power Trip's "Mutual Death Warrant" can be heard alongside other metal selections on the game's fictional radio station 106.6 The Chamber. And if those DJs sound a little familiar, it's because the station is hosted by Slayer's own Kerry King and Tom Araya, as well as SiriusXM notables Caity Babs and Shawn the Butcher.

READ MORE: Here Are All the Rock + Metal Songs in 'Grand Theft Auto 6'

But when you might hear the song may be more random as the station cycles through a number of metal tracks. But if you keep it on 106.6 The Chamber, the new Power Trip song will eventually be part of your gaming experience.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6, the long awaited game is now available, having arrived earlier this week for purchase.

What's Next for Power Trip?

As fans know, the band has reactivated following the 2020 death of singer Riley Gale. The group started performing shows with new vocalist Seth Gilmore and are currently in the process of polishing off a new album.

The band just released “Precinct 3 / Scavenger” as a double single last month. "Mutual Death Warrant" comes as their latest release, though at present it's only limited to the GTA 6 video game. More details will be coming soon on the next Power Trip album, which is expected in spring 2027.

See Power Trip in the 30 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2026 below.