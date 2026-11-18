Tomorrow (Nov. 19) is the big day, so keep reading to see all of the rock and metal songs that are featured in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fans of the game franchise officially know what it's like to be a Tool fan as it's been 13 years since the last Grand Theft Auto game (GTA 5) came out. But it's finally here and we're actually surprised if you're reading this instead of staring at your gaming screen watching your download progress.

Historically, the Grand Theft Auto games have always had solid songs in them, mainly on the in-game radio stations you can browse through as you drive around. A few weeks ago we reported that Slayer's own Tom Araya and Kerry King voiced the DJs on the newest game's metal station "106.6 The Chamber," which also features voice samples from SiriusXM's rock and metal hosts, Caity Babs and Shawn the Butcher.

We also heard a few snippets of some of the songs in rotation on the station, but now we have the full list, which includes tracks by Slayer, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Megadeth, Black Sabbath, Bon Jovi and more.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Video Game Soundtracks, Ranked

It's not the first time rock stars have lent their voices to the franchise's radio stations either. Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose voiced the DJ Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Iggy Pop hosted the rock station in Grand Theft Auto 4, using his own name rather than an alias.

According to Gamespot, there are 22 different radio stations in GTA 6. Below are all of the rock and metal songs sorted by station.

'Emotion 98.3'

The Cars, "Drive"

'V-Rock'

Bon Jovi, "Runaway"

The Rolling Stones, "Emotional Rescue"

Huey Lewis + the News, "I Want a New Drug"

Stevie Nicks, "For What It's Worth"

Lindsey Buckingham, "Go Insane"

'The Chamber 106.6'

Slayer, "Raining Blood"

Black Sabbath, "I"

Pantera, "I'm Broken"

Megadeth, "Symphony of Destruction"

Metallica, "Master of Puppets"

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Trailer

To see where the aforementioned artists land in our list of the Best Metal Song of Each Year Since 1970, keep scrolling below.