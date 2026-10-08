2 ‘Big 4′ Thrash Stars Host Metal Radio Station in ‘Grand Theft Auto 6′ (Hear Preview)

Grand Theft Auto 6 has shared previews of its in-game radio stations — and two "Big 4" thrash stars are the hosts of the metal station.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has always had a stellar lineup of songs for its radio stations, but the creators of the game really went for authenticity when curating the metal station "106.6 The Chamber" for the upcoming GTA 6 game: Slayer's own Tom Araya and Kerry King are the hosts.

The metal icons are going by the names DJ Tom and DJ Kerry on the station, so they weren't trying to be as subtle as when they gave Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose the DJ alias Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Snippets of three metal songs played during the preview for 106.6 The Chamber: Black Sabbath's "I" (1992), Pantera's "I'm Broken" (1994) and Slayer's "Raining Blood" (1986). Another familiar voice from the rock and metal world is heard during the sample as well: Caity Babs from the SiriusXM stations Octane and Turbo.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Video Game Soundtracks, Ranked

"The world's a heavy place. Give it the thrashing soundtrack it deserves," Araya can be heard saying right before playing "Raining Blood."

Other notable musicians whose voices will appear as hosts on radio stations for the game include Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen and some others. In addition to Axl Rose, Iggy Pop also hosted a station on one of the previous games.

You can listen to the preview for 106.6 The Chamber and all of the other radio stations that will be featured in the game on Rockstar Games' website. The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available Nov. 19.

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Trailer

See our picks for the best metal album of each year since 1970 in the gallery below.