Here's every hard rock and metal song that's been featured in past Grand Theft Auto games in honor the release of the long-awaited GTA 6.

The games have always been packed with solid lists of songs, particularly on their in-game radio stations. Since the first few Grand Theft Auto games came out in the '90s and were arcade-style, we're going to start this list with the first 3D open-world style game in the franchise that actually featured rock and metal songs, which was Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002) (GTA III didn't have any).

READ MORE: All 5 Rock + Metal Musicians Who Are Radio DJs in 'Grand Theft Auto 6'

The tracks included in the new game were just revealed yesterday (Nov. 19) and gamers have had fun playing and uncovering what exactly which songs are on all of the radio stations.

But to see the rock and metal songs of GTA's past — from Vice City through V [via Grand Theft Auto Wiki] — keep scrolling below. We separated all of the songs by their station and noted what genre the station specializes in.

'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City' (2002)

YouTube - GTA Series Videos grand theft auto vice city

V-Rock

Classic rock and metal

Twisted Sister, "I Wanna Rock"

Motley Crue, "Too Young to Fall in Love"

Quiet Riot, "Cum on Feel the Noize"

The Cult, "She Sells Sanctuary"

Ozzy Osbourne, "Bark at the Moon"

Love Fist (Fictional Band), "Dangerous Bastard

Iron Maiden, "2 Minutes to Midnight"

Loverboy, "Working for the Weekend"

Alcatrazz, "God Blessed Video"

Tesla, "Cumin' Atcha Live"

Autograph, "Turn Up the Radio"

Megadeth, "Peace Sells"

Anthrax, "Madhouse"

Slayer, "Raining Blood"

Judas Priest, "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

Love Fist (Fictional Band), "Fist Fury"

David Lee Roth, "Yankee Rose"

Emotion 98.3

Soft rock

Foreigner, "Waiting for a Girl Like You"

REO Speedwagon, "Keep on Loving You"

Toto, "Africa"

Night Ranger, "Sister Christian"

Flash FM

Soft rock and pop

Bryan Adams, "Run to You"

Electric Light Orchestra, "Four Little Diamonds"

Yes, "Owner of a Lonely Heart"

The Bug

'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' (2004)

YouTube - Moiz009 grand theft auto san andreas

K-DST

Classic rock - Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose voiced the station's host Tommy 'The Nightmare' Smith.

Foghat, "Slow Ride"

Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Green River"

Heart, "Barracuda"

KISS, "Strutter"

Toto, "Hold the Line"

Rod Stewart, "Young Turks"

Tom Petty, "Runnin' Down a Dream"

Joe Cocker, "Woman to Woman"

Humble Pie, "Get Down to It"

Grand Funk Railroad, "Some Kind of Wonderful"

Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Free Bird"

America, "A Horse With No Name"

The Who, "Eminence Front"

Boston, "Smokin'"

David Bowie, "Somebody Up There Likes Me"

Eddie Money, "Two Tickets to Paradise"

Billy Idol, "White Wedding"

Radio X

Alternative rock and grunge

Helmet, "Unsung"

Depeche Mode, "Personal Jesus"

Faith No More, "Midlife Crisis"

Danzig, "Mother"

Living Colour, "Cult of Personality"

Primal Scream, "Movin' on Up"

Guns N' Roses, "Welcome to the Jungle"

L7, "Pretend We're Dead"

Ozzy Osbourne, "Hellraiser"

Soundgarden, "Rusty Cage"

Rage Against the Machine, "Killing in the Name"

Jane's Addiction, "Been Caught Stealing"

The Stone Roses, "Fools Gold"

Alice in Chains, "Them Bones"

Stone Temple Pilots, "Plush"

'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories' (2006)

YouTube - RockstarWatch grand theft auto vice city stories

V-Rock

Classic rock and metal

Dio, "Holy Diver"

Queensryche, "Queen of the Reich"

KISS, "Lick It Up"

Dokken, "Breaking the Chains"

Autograph, "All I'm Gonna Take"

Accept, "Balls to the Wall"

Scorpions, "Rock You Like a Hurricane"

Krokus, "Long Stick Goes Boom"

Ted Nugent, "Stranglehold"

Ratt, "Round and Round"

Judas Priest, "Electric Eye"

Motley Crue, "Looks That Kill"

Quiet Riot, "Metal Health"

Flash FM

Soft rock and pop

Rick Springfield, "Human Touch"

Pat Benatar, "Love Is a Battlefield"

Genesis, "Turn It on Again"

'Grand Theft Auto IV' (2008)

YouTube - Rockstar Games grand theft auto 4

Liberty Rock Radio

Classic rock - Iggy Pop hosted the station.

Smashing Pumpkins, "1979"

Steve Marriott, "Cocaine"

Godley & Creme, "Cry"

The Sisters of Mercy, "Dominion"

Stevie Nicks, "Edge of Seventeen"

Electric Light Orchestra, "Evil Woman"

David Bowie, "Fascination"

Q Lazzarus, "Goodbye Horses"

Black Sabbath, "Heaven and Hell"

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, "Her Strut"

The Stooges, "I Wanna Be Your Dog"

Thin Lizzy, "Jailbreak"

Genesis, "Mama"

Hello, "New York Groove"

Queen, "One Vision"

The Black Crowes, "Remedy"

Joe Walsh, "Rocky Mountain Way"

The Who, "Seeker"

Elton John, "Street Kids"

Heart, "Straight On"

ZZ Top, "Thug"

R.E.M., "Turn You Inside-Out"

Liberty City Hardcore

Hardcore

Murphy's Law, "A Day in the Life"

Maximum Penalty, "All Your Boyz"

Underdog, "Back to Back"

Leeway, "Enforcer"

Sick of It All, "Injustice System"

Cro-Mags, "It's the Limit"

Sheer Terror, "Just Can't Hate Enough (Live)"

Bad Brains, "Right Brigade"

Killing Time, "Tell Tale"

Agnostic Front, "Victim in Pain"

'Grand Theft Auto V' (2013)

YouTube - Rockstar Games grand theft auto 5

Los Santos Rock Radio

Classic rock

Billy Squier, "Lonely Is the Night"

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, "Hollywood Nights"

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, "Night Moves"

Chicago, "If You Leave Me Now"

Def Leppard, "Photograph"

Don Johnson, "Heartbeat"

Elton John, "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"

Foreigner, "Dirty White Boy"

Gerry Rafferty, "Baker Street"

The Greg Kihn Band, "The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em)"

Julian Lennon, "Too Late for Goodbyes"

Kenny Loggins, "I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man)"

Phil Collins, "I Don't Care Anymore"

Queen, "Radio Ga Ga"

Robert Plant, "Big Log"

Simple Minds, "All the Things She Said"

Small Faces, "Odgens' Nut Gone Flake"

Steve Winwood, "Higher Love"

Stevie Nicks, "I Can't Wait"

The Alan Parson Project, "I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You"

The Doobie Brothers, "What a Fool Believes"

The Cult, "Rain"

Steve Miller Band, "Rock'n Me"

Alannah Myles, "Black Velvet"

Belinda Carlisle, "Circle in the Sand"

Boston, "Peace of Mind"

Broken English, "Comin' on Strong"

Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Fortunate Son"

Harry Chapin, "Cat's in the Cradle"

Humble Pie, "30 Days in the Hole"

Kansas, "Carry on Wayward Son"

Kenny Loggins, "Danger Zone"

Mountain, "Mississippi Queen"

Pat Benatar, "Shadows of the Night"

Starship, "We Built This City"

Survivor, "Burning Heart"

Yes, "Roundabout"

ZZ Top, "Gimme All Your Lovin'"

Channel X

Punk and hardcore

Agent Orange, "Bored of You"

Black Flag, "My War"

Circle Jerks, "Rock House"

Fear, "The Mouth Don't Stop (The Trouble With Women Is)"

OFF!, "What's Next?"

Adolescents, "Amoeba"

Descendents, "Pervert"

The Germs, "Lexicon Devil"

The Weirdos, "Life of Crime"

T.S.O.L., "Abolish Government/Silent Majority"

Youth Brigade, "Blown Away"

Suicidal Tendencies, "Subliminal"

D.O.A., "The Enemy"

MDC, "John Wayne Was a Nazi"

The Zeros, "Don't Push Me Around"

X, "Los Angeles"

D.R.I., "I Don't Need Society"

Redd Kross, "Linda Blair"

Rock and metal have a lot of crossover with pop culture. See a list of actors you may have forgotten also double as rock stars below.