Here are all five of the rock and metal musicians that voice radio DJs in the new Grand Theft Auto 6 video game.

The game has only been out for a day and it's taken prime real estate across the internet. Just about every other meme or video on social media is related to the long-awaited GTA 6 somehow and yes — it does have its place in the rock and metal world.

Not only are there several in-game radio stations that place rock and metal music as variable selections for users, which has always been the case, but some stars from our world actually voice several of the radio hosts in the game as well.

We already reported weeks ago that Slayer's Tom Araya and Kerry King are DJ Tom and DJ Kerry on the game's metal station, The Chamber 106.6. The station also features some voice work from SiriusXM's Caity Babs (Octane, Turbo) and Shawn the Butcher (Liquid Metal).

READ MORE: Here Are All the Rock + Metal Songs in 'Grand Theft Auto 6'

We've now come to learn that there are a few other familiar voices in the game as well: The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards is DJ Keith on Gloriana Blues Radio while Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Michael McDonald voice The Buck and Skipper McD on the rock station V-Rock.

Some other notable celebrities who voice DJs in the game include "Weird Al" Yankovic, Jeremy Irons, Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen and Bad Bunny.

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This isn't the first time the GTA franchise has recruited rock stars to serve as vocal talent in their games. Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose voiced the rock radio host Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004) and Iggy Pop portrayed himself as a host for "Liberty Rock Radio 97.8" in GTA IV (2008).

Don't have the game yet (or don't plan to play)? No problem, if you're interested in hearing bits from the radio stations, you can play samples of them on the Rockstar Games website.

Happy fleeing from the police and driving jetskis around with dogs!

Check out a gallery of rock stars that have appeared in TV shows below.