Slayer’s Kerry King Announces ‘The End of All Gods’ Album + New Song ‘My War’
Slayer's Kerry King has just announced The End of All Gods, his second solo album which is due Feb. 12 on Reigning Phoenix Music. Accompanying the announcement is a music video for the first song "My War" (no, it's not a Black Flag cover).
Although Slayer remain partially active, playing a very small handful of shows a year, the band as a recording entity remains finished and this solo venture has been King's primary creative pursuit since debuting with From Hell I Rise in 2024.
The 11-track new LP was recorded with producer Josh Wilbur at NRG Studios in North Hollywood and Total Access is Redondo Beach. The same lineup as the previous record remains in place with King flanked by Mark Osegueda (vocals, Death Angel), Phil Demmel (guitar, ex-Machine Head), Kyle Sanders (bass, Hellyeah) and Paul Bostaph (drums, Slayer). And responsible for the striking, icy blue album cover is Dusty Peterson.
Check out "My War" directly below and get more details on the album further down the page.
Kerry King, "My War"
Kerry King has a busy schedule next year supporting The End of All Gods, opening Megadeth's headlining North American 2027 tours alongside special guest Anthrax. Those runs take place from May 14 - June 23 and Sept. 6 - 30 and can also be seen below.
Kerry King, The End of All Gods Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Gospel" (feat. WWE Superstar Damian Priest)
02. "Flatline"
03. "Executioners"
04. "Diversions"
05. "My War"
06. "Adversary/No Tolerance"
07. "Insurgent"
08. "Retaliate"
09. "Retribution"
10. "Driving The Nails"
11. "The End Of All Gods"
Megadeth, Anthrax + Kerry King 2027 Tour Dates
May 14 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
May 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 18 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
May 21 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater
May 22 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
May 24 - West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 26 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 28 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 29 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
May 31 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
June 2 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater
June 4 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 5 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 7 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 8 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
June 12 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 13 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
June 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater
June 18 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 20 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
June 22 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 23 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 6 - North Little Rock, Ark.@ Simmons Bank Arena
Sept. 7 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 11 - Virginia Beach, Va.@ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 12 - Allentown, Pa.@ PPL Center
Sept. 14 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Sept. 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Sept. 18 - Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center
Sept. 19 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Sept. 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion
Sept. 22 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
Sept. 24 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept. 25 = Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept. 28 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sept. 29 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center
Sept. 30 - Spokane, Wash. @ Numerica Veterans Arena
Below, see the most anticipated rock and metal albums of 2027!
Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2027
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita