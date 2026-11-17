Slayer's Kerry King has just announced The End of All Gods, his second solo album which is due Feb. 12 on Reigning Phoenix Music. Accompanying the announcement is a music video for the first song "My War" (no, it's not a Black Flag cover).

Although Slayer remain partially active, playing a very small handful of shows a year, the band as a recording entity remains finished and this solo venture has been King's primary creative pursuit since debuting with From Hell I Rise in 2024.

The 11-track new LP was recorded with producer Josh Wilbur at NRG Studios in North Hollywood and Total Access is Redondo Beach. The same lineup as the previous record remains in place with King flanked by Mark Osegueda (vocals, Death Angel), Phil Demmel (guitar, ex-Machine Head), Kyle Sanders (bass, Hellyeah) and Paul Bostaph (drums, Slayer). And responsible for the striking, icy blue album cover is Dusty Peterson.

Check out "My War" directly below and get more details on the album further down the page.

Kerry King, "My War"

Kerry King has a busy schedule next year supporting The End of All Gods, opening Megadeth's headlining North American 2027 tours alongside special guest Anthrax. Those runs take place from May 14 - June 23 and Sept. 6 - 30 and can also be seen below.

Kerry King, The End of All Gods Album Art + Track Listing

℗ 2026 Reigning Phoenix Music Kerry King - The End Of All Gods

01. "Gospel" (feat. WWE Superstar Damian Priest)

02. "Flatline"

03. "Executioners"

04. "Diversions"

05. "My War"

06. "Adversary/No Tolerance"

07. "Insurgent"

08. "Retaliate"

09. "Retribution"

10. "Driving The Nails"

11. "The End Of All Gods"

Megadeth, Anthrax + Kerry King 2027 Tour Dates

May 14 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

May 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 18 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

May 21 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

May 22 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

May 24 - West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 29 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

May 31 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

June 2 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater

June 4 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 5 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 7 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 8 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

June 12 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 13 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater

June 18 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

June 22 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 23 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 6 - North Little Rock, Ark.@ Simmons Bank Arena

Sept. 7 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 11 - Virginia Beach, Va.@ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 12 - Allentown, Pa.@ PPL Center

Sept. 14 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Sept. 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Sept. 18 - Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center

Sept. 19 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Sept. 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion

Sept. 22 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Sept. 24 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept. 25 = Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept. 28 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sept. 29 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

Sept. 30 - Spokane, Wash. @ Numerica Veterans Arena

Below, see the most anticipated rock and metal albums of 2027!