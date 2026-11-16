In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the classic and game-changing Reign in Blood, Slayer headlined two nights at the Kia Forum alongside heavyweights Cannibal Corpse, Cavalera Conspiracy and Crowbar. And you can see photos from the first night on Nov. 13!

The California venue has a capacity of roughly 17,000, making it a significant triumph for underground and extreme music. Reign in Blood, which was released on Oct, 20, 1986 on Rick Rubin's Def Jam Recordings is still heralded for its blistering speed (10 songs in just under 29 minutes) and visceral lyrical content that helped establish an early blueprint for what became death metal. Naturally, Slayer tabbed Cannibal Corpse as direct support, a band that has never been bashful about just how much they're influenced by the meanest of the Big 4 thrash bands.

READ MORE: 32 Hit Albums Produced by Rick Rubin

Meanwhile, Max and Iggor Cavalera returned to their Sepultura roots with a set that leaned almost exclusively in favor of 1993's Chaos A.D., another highlight for the thousands in attendance.

Kicking off the night were NOLA sludge icons Crowbar, who have been the benefactors of a completely unexpected boost on TikTok, their name bearing more weight today than perhaps ever before.

From the moment the show was announced, the lineup looked unstoppable, a notion firmly avowed after Night 1 at the Kia Forum.

See photos of Slayer, Cannibal Corpse, Cavalera Conspiracy and Crowbar directly below.

Photos: Slayer, Cannibal Corpse, Cavalera Conspiracy and Crowbar at Kia Forum In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Reign in Blood, Slayer booked one ultra heavy show at the Kia Forum. Gallery Credit: Alex Kluft

Slayer Setlist — Feb. 13, 2026

1. "South of Heaven"

2. "Hate Worldwide"

3. "Disciple"

4. "Mandatory Suicide"

5. "Repentless"

6. "War Ensemble"

7. "When the Stillness Comes"

8. "Jihad"

9. "Seasons in the Abyss"

10. "Born of Fire"

11. "Dead Skin Mask"

12. "Hell Awaits"

13. "213"

Reign in Blood:

14. "Reign in Blood"

15. "Angel of Death"

16. "Piece by Piece"

17. "Necrophobic"

18. "Altar of Sacrifice"

19. "Jesus Saves"

20. "Criminally Insane"

21. "Reborn"

22. "Epidemic"

23. "Postmortem"

24. "Raining Blood"

Cannibal Corpse Setlist — Feb. 13, 2026

01. "Scourge of Iron"

02. "Blood Blind"

03. "Inhumane Harvest"

04. "Evisceration Plague"

05. "Summoned for Sacrifice"

06. "I Cum Blood"

07. "Stripped, Raped and Strangled"

08. "Hammer Smashed Face"

Cavalera Conspiracy Setlist — Feb. 13, 2026

01. "Refuse/Resist" (Sepultura cover)

02. "Slave New World" (Sepultura cover)

03. "Amen" (Sepultura cover)

04. "Propaganda" (Sepultura cover)

05. "Nomad" (Sepultura cover)

06. "We Who Are Not as Others" (Sepultura cover)

07. "Clenched Fist" (Sepultura cover)

08. "Biotech Is Godzilla" (Sepultura cover)

09. "Dead Embryonic Cells" (Sepultura cover)

Encore:

10. "Territory" (Sepultura cover)

Crowbar Setlist — Feb. 13, 2026

01. "...And Suffer as One"

02. "Planets Collide"

03. "I Feel the Burning Sun"

04. "To Build a Mountain"

05. "Repulsive in Its Splendid Beauty"

06. "The Cemetery Angels"