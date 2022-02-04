A new Grand Theft Auto is in the works from Rockstar Games.

That's what the video game publisher behind the acclaimed, influential and controversial action-adventure video game series revealed this week.

It's been nearly a decade since the last title in the main GTA series emerged, 2013's Grand Theft Auto V. That entry became the second best-selling video game of all time and the top-selling game of the last 10 years by total sales, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Will a "GTA 6" be able to best that success?

Either way, gamers have learned from the publisher that the new GTA sequel is on the way. However, details are currently scant about "Grand Theft Auto 6."

"Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," Rockstar said on social media. "With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway."

The message added, "We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!"

Grand Theft Auto, the brainchild of British game makers Rockstar North, first launched in 1997 with the original Grand Theft Auto for the first Sony PlayStation. GTA V is currently playable on PlayStation 3, PS4, Microsoft Xbox 360 and Xbox One. A version of V for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is coming soon. The GTA series also includes Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999), III (2001), Vice City (2002), San Andreas (2004) and IV (2008), as well several expansion packs, handheld games and compilation releases.