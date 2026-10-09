Power Trip have returned with two new songs — their first with new vocalist Seth Gilmore, who took up the mantle following the 2020 death of frontman Riley Gale. Both "Precinct 3" and "Scavenger" can be heard below.

After a very light return to the stage in 2023 and 2024, Power Trip came back in full force last year, playing over 50 shows as they readied themselves for their next chapter in the studio. A long-awaited new studio album, which will be the Texas thrashers' first since 2017's now classic Nightmare Logic, is expected to arrive in the spring of 2027.

The high-speed 205BPM "Precinct 3" and stompier "Scavenger" were recorded at Empire Sound in Carrollton, Texas with producer Jacob Hansen (Arch Enemy, Volbeat, Amon Amarth, The Black Dahlia Murder).

Blue Grape power trip precinct 3 art

Drummer Chris Ulsh comments,"Recording worked out really well for us because [Hansen] has the knowledge of making these big records, but also comes from the late '80s extreme metal underground. We're tough to please because we want something that sounds current, but most importantly we want it to sound like us, however that comes out."

Guitarist and founding member Blake Ibanez adds, "When we were writing this, we wondered what Riley would have wanted to write about. So once we decided on that approach, it honestly came really easily — the lyrics were flowing and it just felt like the right way to kick off this new chapter and honor him. I think he would have been stoked to see it come to fruition."

Power Trip, "Precinct 3" Music Video

Regarding "Scavenger," Gilmore contends, "There are people out there that ride along and develop some sort of self-importance from association. And from there, they wield that in the wrong directions. Or maybe even against the same people they leeched it from."

The double-single, as you may have already seen, is part of the slate of Record Store Day Black Friday releases as well.

Power Trip, "Scavenger"

Below, check out the best thrash album of each year since 1983. You'll even find Power Trip in there!