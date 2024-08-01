The Most Played Song Live by 15 Big Thrash Bands

Here is the most played song live by 15 big thrash metal bands.

Thrash's history spans more than four decades with Metallica largely credited for birthing the genre with their 1983 debut Kill 'Em All.

However, so many thrash metal vets typically point the finger at Exodus, who were making a name for themselves in the San Francisco Bay Area circuit. Their aggressive sound inspired their peers on a local level, it's just that Metallica were the first to get a record out.

Even after the tumultuous '90s which saw thrash at near-extinction, this style has enjoyed a remarkable second life in the 21st century. This success and long-lasting popularity is not only due to the return to form (or incredible new directions) of so many of thrash's original acts, as well as a new youthful wave.

The leaders of the so called neo-thrash movement of the 2000s are, undoubtedly, Municipal Waste and he 2010s even saw the rise of another powerhouse in Power Trip. The staying power of more modern bands is what truly cements thrash as a continuously relevant style of metal.

See which song some of thrash's biggest bands have played live the most directly below.

All stats courtesy of setlist.fm . Stats last updated Aug. 1, 2024. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

