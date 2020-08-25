Power Trip’s Riley Gale Has Died

Riley Gale, frontman of Dallas thrash band Power Trip, has died.

The heartbreaking news was shared via the band's official Twitter page.

See their statement below.

Dear Power Trip fans worldwide,

It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.

Please respect our wishes for privacy during this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dallas Hope Charities, the link to donate directly is here: https://bit.ly/3jcyY5y

Signed,

- Rlley’s Loving Family

P.S. Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending. [Transcribed by Brooklyn Vegan]

There are no further details at this time.

Gale was a member of Power Trip since the band's inception in 2008 and appears on both their full-length albums —2013's Manifest Decimation and 2017's Nightmare Logic. He most recently made a guest appearance on Body Count's "Point the Finger."

We extend our deepest condolences to entire Power Trip team and Riley's friends and family.

R.I.P. Riley Gale

Maria Ives

KEVIN RC WILSON, Loudwire

KEVIN RC WILSON, Loudwire

Raymond Ahner for Loudwire

Kevin RC Wilson, Loudwire

Vivien Killilea, Getty Images