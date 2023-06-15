How 10 Punk and Metal Bands Support LGBTQ+ Rights

This year, as with many others, Pride Month comes around at a divisive moment in the United States. “Don’t say gay” and anti-drag bills threaten public life for queer community members across the nation in states such as Florida, Tennessee, Texas — the list goes on.

Nonetheless, the month-long celebration of LGBTQ+ rights — commemorative of the 1969 Stonewall Riots — keeps the fight going as tenacious allies and community members come together.

Amid a rainbow of supportive Pride Month voices, some of the loudest come from the punk and metal scenes, centered around strong pro-LGBTQ+ artists such as Otep and Against Me’s Laura Jane Grace.

Not only do these artists strive for a safe space for themselves, but for the throngs of queer listeners that call those scenes home.

With even more fans coming out to shows following the advent of TikTok sensationalism, musicians ranging from Jeff Rosenstock to Avenged Sevenfold are showing support in eclectic ways, creating an inclusive and safe space for queer community members.

Honoring the supportive members of the heavy-music scene, we’ve compiled a list of a few acts who have supported the movement in various ways — from charity Pride shirts to book donations to impactful lyricism.

Punk and Metal Bands Supporting LGBTQ+ Rights Whether queer themselves or active allies, these artists are supporting the LGBTQ+ community.