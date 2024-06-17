Five Big Things That Happened at 2024 Download Festival

Here are five big things that happened this past weekend at the 2024 Download Festival in the U.K.

The festival took place over three days from June 14 through the 16 at the legendary Donington Park. Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold headlined the three nights, in that order, but there were also performances by Pantera, Corey Taylor, Mr. Bungle, Babymetal, Limp Bizkit, Sum 41, Kerry King and many more.

For those who were unable to attend the U.K.'s biggest weekend in rock and metal, we rounded up some of the most noteworthy things that happened over the three days. Keep reading to see some of the highlights from this year's Download Festival.

Download Fest or Mud Fest?

Scattered storms throughout the weekend caused the festival grounds at Donington to become incredibly muddy, and some attendees shared photos of how deep it became at certain points. Some fans rejoiced in the messy chaos, and others weren't too pleased.

Mud can simply be an inconvenience, but it can also be quite hazardous. Fortunately, there weren't any reported injuries as a result of it.

Limp Bizkit Stop Performance to Send Medics to Fan in Crowd

Limp Bizkit stopped their performance at one point on Sunday to help a fan in the crowd who was struggling. In fan-filmed footage, Fred Durst asked the members of the audience to put their hands up where the problem was taking place, and then sent medics to the location.

The vocalist waited to resume the performance until he got the OK from the fans in the area.

Setlist.fm states that Limp Bizkit covered snippets of Nirvana's "Come As You Are" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" later in the show.

Fred Durst Sends Medics to Fan in Crowd at Download Festival 2024

Pantera Play First U.K. Show in Over 20 Years

Pantera played their first show with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante back in December of 2022, but this weekend marked their first U.K. performance in over 20 years. Setlist.fm notes that their last show in England prior to Download Festival was on April 30, 2000 at the Brixton Academy in London.

READ MORE: The Most Memorable Rock Music Festival Performances of All Time

See the band's full setlist and footage from their performance here.

The Black Dahlia Murder Debut New Song Live

The Black Dahlia Murder debuted their new song "Aftermath" live, which they just released last week. It's the first bit of new music they've released since the death of vocalist Trevor Strnad in 2022.

The Black Dahlia Murder, 'Aftermath' Live (Download Festival 2024)

The Sound Cut Out During Avenged Sevenfold's Set

Avenged Sevenfold closed out the entire weekend last night, but 11 songs into their performance, the sound cut out during "Nightmare." Fortunately, they made it through the majority of the song before it happened, and the loyal fans in the crowd helped them finish it.

They were apparently able to amend the technical issue afterward, as they played another four tracks to wrap up the night [via Setlist.fm].

See fan-filmed footage below. The sound cuts out at around 5:12.

Sound Cuts Out During Avenged Sevenfold's 'Nightmare' at Download Festival 2024