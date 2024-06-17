Pantera Play First U.K. Show in Over 20 Years – See 2000 + 2024 Setlists

The Pantera tribute celebration has finally hit the U.K., with the band playing their first show in England in over 20 years.

The group, which features Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, sitting in for late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, have been making the rounds in recent years revisiting the legendary metal band's music and by most accounts, it has been a welcome success embraced by fans of the original group.

The band made their U.K. return on Saturday (June 15) at the Download Festival in Donington Park, England. Their 12-song setlist featured a wealth of Pantera favorites such as "A New Level," "Mouth for War," "Becoming," "I'm Broken," "5 Minutes Alone," "This Love," "Walk" and the encore "Fucking Hostile." Check out the full setlist (via Setlist.fm) and fan-shot video below.

Pantera Download Festival 2024 Setlist - June 15, 2024 - Donington Park, England

1. "A New Level"

2. "Mouth for War"

3. "Strength Beyond Strength"

4. "Becoming"

5. "I'm Broken"

6. "5 Minutes Alone"

7. "This Love"

8. "Floods"

9. "Walk"

10. "Domination" / "Hollow"

11. "Cowboys From Hell

Encore

12. "Fucking Hostile"

Pantera at Download Festival 2024

Pantera, "Mouth for War" at Download Festival 2024

Pantera, "5 Minutes Alone" at Download Festival 2024

Pantera's Most Recent Show in England

As stated, this would mark the band's first performance in England in over 20 years. Per Setlist.fm, the band's most recent appearance in the country came at London's Brixton Academy back in 2000. How do the setlists compare?

At the time, Pantera had just released their Reinventing the Steel album a month prior. This would be their final full-length studio album. Given they were promoting a new album, the deeper cut "Yesterday Don't Mean Shit" was part of the setlist, as were "Hellbound," "Goddamn Electric" and "Revolution Is My Name." That night also featured a performance of the deeper Cowboys From Hell cut, "Primal Concrete Sledge."

Pantera Brixton Academy 2000 Setlist - April 30, 2000, London, England

1. "Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

2. "Walk"

3. "A New Level"

4. "Hellbound"

5. "Goddamn Electric"

6. "Becoming"

7. "Revolution Is My Name"

8. "I'm Broken""

9. "Fucking Hostile"

10. "This Love"

11. "Primal Concrete Sledge"

12. "Domination"

13. "Cowboys From Hell"

Pantera in 2024

The Pantera celebration continues with shows in Spain and North America later this year, but a more full-fledged U.K. tour will take place next February. See all the dates and get ticketing info through their website.