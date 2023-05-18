From Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock to Knocked Loose at Coachella, festival stages bring out the best in musicians. Many artists leave their mark on music history not only through their artistic contributions but also their absolutely iconic stage performances that live on for decades.

The grandiose scale of it all, performing not only to hundreds but thousands upon thousands of music lovers, gives more creative freedom for stage design, props, costume changes, and fun pyrotechnics that make for astounding, elevated shows.

Even then, some musicians only needed a microphone, an amp, and probably a whole lot of energy drinks to make a memorable performance. We’re running through some of the most legendary performances in rock and metal history, buckle up.