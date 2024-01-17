No Doubt Set to Reunite at Coachella 2024

No Doubt are reuniting at Coachella.

The ska group best known for hits including "Just A Girl" and "Don’t Speak," are among the acts set to perform in the Southern Californian desert this April.

The "Spiderwebs" group haven't performed with frontwoman Gwen Stefani since 2015, whilst their last studio album was 2012's Push and Shove. The band's three other members, Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young, did play a short set in 2023 with Tom Morello and Fishbone's Angelo Moore at a concert celebrating the life of late Specials singer Terry Hall.

Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio over two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21. Though the lineup was broken down into dates, it's not known what dates No Doubt will play. However, the first lineup poster revealed Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat as the headliners.

Deftones, Peso Pluma, DJ Peggy Gou, and Suki Waterhouse – who is pregnant with her first child with Robert Pattinson - Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, Brittany Howard and more are set to play the two Fridays.

Joining Tyler, The Creator on the Saturdays will be Britpop legends Blur, rapper Ice Spice, a Sublime reunion, rising indie group The Last Dinner Party, Grimes, Raye and many more.

And Doja Cat will be joined by J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Renee Rapp, Bebe Rexha, Victoria Money, Taking Back Sunday and BICEP on both Sundays.

The 2022 edition of the popular music extravaganza was thrown into chaos when Frank Ocean cancelled his second headline show due to injury.

Bizarrely, Blink-182, Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again were his replacements.

Get more info and ticketing details on the 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival here.