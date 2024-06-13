The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their new album, Servitude, and have dealt out "Aftermath," the post-apocalyptic single that is the band's first since the 2022 passing of vocalist Trevor Strnad.

Fans have had a taste of what Brian Eschbach, the band's founding guitarist who has now taken up lead vocal duties, sounds like already. He did vocals on the Verminous bonus track "Their Thwarted Patience" and has been the frontman on a few tours already.

But now we have a look at the future, which includes guitarist Ryan Knight, who last contributed to 2015's Abysmal.

"Aftermath" is a lean, three-minute ripper and it's this quality that drove the melodic death metal icons to lead with.

“We wanted that one to be heard first because it’s one of the faster songs on the album, if not the fastest. We wanted that very aggressive Black Dahlia melodic death metal feel coming right at you," Eschbach says. "Lyrically, it’s about a meteor that fucks up the whole planet, but there’s still people living. Kind of like The Walking Dead, but with no zombies—so you get right to how people deal with it. And by the end, they’re eating each other.”

The Black Dahlia Murder, "Aftermath"

Fans React to "Aftermath"

Fans have been extremely supportive of The Black Dahlia Murder's regrouping after the tragic death of Strnad. With Knight back in the band and Eschbach switching over to vocals, it keep things familiar.

"Everyone that's in the band now is someone that Trevor and I searched for," Eschbach adds. "We spent so much time on the road together that everyone understands the mission statement. We don't really need to talk about it. We just need to make great music and try to make people happy playing it."

The reactions have been exceptionally favorable, with many fans being moved emotionally, grateful that the band they love is in top form while also still dealing with the pain of loss that will naturally well up.

"More than pressures or expectations from the fanbase, I feel their trust and support," adds guitarist Brandon Ellis, who joined in 2016.. "We've always done what we do for them, and they've appreciated our consistency over the years. The global outcry following Trevor's passing has shown us how important the band's music has been to so many people, and how important it is that we continue in his honor. Under all that weight, I think we all knew what needed to be done."

Here's what fans are saying.

Brian Eschbach on Writing Lyrics for the Album

“I just had to lean into it hard,” Eschbach says of his new role in The Black Dahlia Murder. “Honestly, writing the lyrics for this album was easier for me than writing the music for the three songs that I wrote music for. I’d pick a subject, research it, and just kinda dive in. Even though it’s not something I’d really ever done before, there was a natural flow to it once I started.”

The Black Dahlia Murder, "Aftermath" Lyrics

So here we are

You thought you'd seen it all

Still amongst the living after the fall

The burning rock fell from the sky

Laid waste to old world most did die

Roaming the fire

Adapting to ash

Scavenging to survive

Time and pressure

Make us clash

Feeding off each other when we can

The decisions that we make

Beg the question "Are we still human?" Resources dwindle fast

Ill desperation haunts the land

Our morals crumble steadily

Sadly our souls deteriorate

We'll soon expire

The threshold maxed

Arms in air some do cry

Why God have you turned blind eye To think you've seen the worst

Brutal truth shall surely hurt

Existence may be a gift

But ever entwined with suffering "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger"

Fooling ourselves for how much longer?

Pushing 'gainst nature's grain

Kidding ourselves that we're still sane

The shame

Endless pain

Living in aftermath Old world long gone

Those left the remnant insane

Carry on Sobbing as they chew

Recent allies become food

Slowly mans flame dies out

No energy to shout This world once majestic

Our lost nobility

Taking eyes for eyes

What's left of mankind

No longer sees

Feeding on each other while we can

The decisions that we've made

There's no question, no longer human To think you've seen the worst

Brutal truth shall surely hurt

Existence may be a gift

But ever entwined with suffering "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger"

Fooling ourselves for how much longer?

Pushing 'gainst nature's grain

Kidding ourselves that we're still sane

The shame

Endless pain

Living in aftermath

via Genius

When Does Servitude Come Out?

Servitude drops Sept. 27 on Metal Blade and you can pre-order the album at the label's webstore.

View the album art and track listing below.

The Black Dahlia Murder, Servitude Album Art + Track Listing

The Black Dahlia Murder, 'Sevitude' album cover Metal Blade loading...

01. "Evening Ephemeral"

02. "Panic Hysteric"

03. "Aftermath"

04. "Cursed Creator"

05. "An Intermission"

06. "Asserting Dominion"

07. "Servitude"

08. "Mammoth's Hand"

09. "Transcosmic Blueprint"

10. "Utopia Black"