The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad Has Died

The music world has lost another great as The Black Dahlia Murder singer Trevor Strnad has died at the age of 41.

The news was delivered by the band on their social media with a statement that reads as follows: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show."

The cause of death was not provided, but the band did offer the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number within their message at 800-273-8255.

The Black Dahlia Murder formed in 2000, finalizing their original lineup in January 2001. Strnad has been the lone member of the band present throughout their entire run. The group released nine studio albums with Strnad, starting with 2003's Unhallowed through their most recent effort, 2020's Verminous. Their 2011 album Ritual enjoyed the biggest chart success, peaking at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

The Black Dahlia Murder were expected to support Parkway Drive on a spring tour, but the tour was recently canceled by Parkway Drive citing "internal conflicts within the band."

Earlier this month, the band posted footage from their first three shows ever on social media.

Our condolences to Strnad, his family and the extended Black Dahlia Murder family.