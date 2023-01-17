The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour With New Lineup
The Black Dahlia Murder have just announced their first North American tour following the 2022 death of vocalist Trevor Strnad. The band will complete their Verminous touring cycle with these 2023 dates and will bring a reformed lineup of remaining and returning members of the band.
TBDM will bring Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth and Phobophilic on the road with them beginning April 14 at the Decibel Metal & Beer Festival in Philadelphia. The tour will run across the U.S. and Canada until finishing up on May 26 in Minneapolis.
The Black Dahlia Murder performed a tribute show for Strnad in late 2022, with co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over lead vocal duties while guitarist Bryan Knight returned to the group.
"We spent many days thinking things like, 'Is this over?' None of us wanted it to be over. We still feel like there is a lot left to do," Eschbach told Decibel earlier this year. "I know Trevor would keep this band going if I went down a deep, dark path and weren't here. It's bigger than us."
"When we finally started talking about it, we thought, 'Let's remake it from within and see if Ryan wants to return. And I'll take a crack on the vocals and see how it goes.' I can't go out there and do Trevor's voice or try to be him. I can only execute the music of the Black Dahlia Murder with respect and try to do it the most justice I can. I've heard Trevor perform more than anyone else alive.”
Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 20 at 10AM local time.
The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic 2023 Tour Dates:
April 14 - Philadelphia Pa. @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest* no Terror, Fuming Mouth
April 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre * no Fuming Mouth
April 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
April 18 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
April 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
April 20 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
April 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus (with Despised Icon)
April 23 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise
April 25 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
April 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
April 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Eastside Bowl
April 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
April 29 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham
April 30 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz
May 02 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 03 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
May 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
May 05 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theater
May 06 - Lawrence, Kansas @ Granada Theater
May 07 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
May 08 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
May 10 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile
May 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater
May 12 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
May 13 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre
May 14 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
May 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre
May 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theaer
May 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
May 22 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall
May 23 - Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre
May 25 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre
May 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre