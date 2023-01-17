The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour With New Lineup

The Black Dahlia Murder have just announced their first North American tour following the 2022 death of vocalist Trevor Strnad. The band will complete their Verminous touring cycle with these 2023 dates and will bring a reformed lineup of remaining and returning members of the band.

TBDM will bring Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth and Phobophilic on the road with them beginning April 14 at the Decibel Metal & Beer Festival in Philadelphia. The tour will run across the U.S. and Canada until finishing up on May 26 in Minneapolis.

The Black Dahlia Murder performed a tribute show for Strnad in late 2022, with co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over lead vocal duties while guitarist Bryan Knight returned to the group.

"We spent many days thinking things like, 'Is this over?' None of us wanted it to be over. We still feel like there is a lot left to do," Eschbach told Decibel earlier this year. "I know Trevor would keep this band going if I went down a deep, dark path and weren't here. It's bigger than us."

"When we finally started talking about it, we thought, 'Let's remake it from within and see if Ryan wants to return. And I'll take a crack on the vocals and see how it goes.' I can't go out there and do Trevor's voice or try to be him. I can only execute the music of the Black Dahlia Murder with respect and try to do it the most justice I can. I've heard Trevor perform more than anyone else alive.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 20 at 10AM local time.

The Black Dahlia Murder 2023 Tour Earsplit PR loading...

The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic 2023 Tour Dates:

April 14 - Philadelphia Pa. @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest* no Terror, Fuming Mouth

April 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre * no Fuming Mouth

April 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 18 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

April 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

April 20 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

April 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus (with Despised Icon)

April 23 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise

April 25 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

April 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

April 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Eastside Bowl

April 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 29 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham

April 30 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz

May 02 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 03 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

May 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

May 05 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theater

May 06 - Lawrence, Kansas @ Granada Theater

May 07 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

May 08 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

May 10 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

May 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

May 12 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 13 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

May 14 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

May 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theaer

May 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

May 22 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

May 23 - Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

May 25 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

May 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre