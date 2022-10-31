See The Black Dahlia Murder Play First Show Since Trevor Strnad’s Death

As promised, The Black Dahlia Murder returned to the concert stage on Friday night (Oct. 28), playing their first show since the death of frontman Trevor Strnad earlier this spring.

Strnad died back in May at the age of 41, and in the period after his death the band contemplated the best way that they could honor their singer. In September of this year, the band revealed that they would play a memorial show at Detroit's St. Andrew's Hall with co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach occupying the role of frontman while guitarist Bryan Knight returned to the group to take over guitar duties.

"We spent many days thinking things like, 'Is this over?' None of us wanted it to be over. We still feel like there is a lot left to do," Eschbach told Decibel earlier this year. "I know Trevor would keep this band going if I went down a deep, dark path and weren't here. It's bigger than us."

"When we finally started talking about it, we thought, 'Let's remake it from within and see if Ryan wants to return. And I'll take a crack on the vocals and see how it goes.' I can't go out there and do Trevor's voice or try to be him. I can only execute the music of the Black Dahlia Murder with respect and try to do it the most justice I can. I've heard Trevor perform more than anyone else alive," he then added.

According to Setlist.fm, The Black Dahlia Murder played a 15-song set upon their return to the concert stage. You can check out fan-shot footage of the whole show in the video below.

The Black Dahlia Murder - Detroit's St. Andrew's Hall Oct. 28, 2022 (per Setlist.fm)

1. "A Shrine to Madness"

2. "Verminous"

3. "Nightbringers"

4. "Miasma"

5. "Kings of the Nightworld"

6. "Sunless Empire"

7. "Statutory Ape"

8. "On Stirring Seas of Salted Blood"

9. "Child of Night"

10. "Everything Went Black"

11. "Unhallowed"

12. "Funeral Thirst"

13. "What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse"

14. "I Will Return"

15. "Deathmask Divine"