YouTube guitarist Jared Dines has made it an annual holiday tradition to assemble some of the most advanced rock and metal guitar players around for his yearly "Biggest Shred Collab Song in the World."

And this year's installment is no different.

Featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy, DragonForce's Herman Li and many, many more, the 2022 "Biggest Shred Collab Song in the World" will give metal guitar lovers everything they want in a collaborative tune.

See the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"I want to wish everyone a happy holiday and thank you all for the love over the years!" Dine says. "Follow and support these amazing musicians, these are some of the best guitarists in the world, and I am incredibly honored and blessed to be able to work with them. May your new year be full of light and happiness."

Per ThePRP, the roster for 2022's collab also includes Mike Dawes, Jason Richardson (All That Remains), Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills), Gus G (Firewind), Lari Basilio, Nick Hipa (Mire, ex-As I Lay Dying), Nita Strauss, Tramaine, Manuel Gardner Fernandes, Marcin, Brandon Acker, Loida Liuzzi, Landon Siebens, Kiki Wong, TheDooo, Stephen Taranto, Ichika Nito, Angel Vivaldi, Hedras, Bradley Hall, Cole Rolland, Felix Martin, Rafa, Davie504, Charles Berthoud, Lwandile Prusent, Bernth, Annie Shred, Onyx Morales, Eddie Warboy, Elizabeth Cannon, Hayden Maringer, I Built The Sky, Jesse Michel, Jimena Forsado, Jordan Wynn, Ola Englund (The Haunted), Danilo Vicari, Oni Hasan, Michael Angelo Batio, Mark Holcomb (Periphery), Spiro Dussias, Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder), Charlie Parra Del Riego, Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens), Corey Smith, Luca Stricagnoli, Andromida, Nik Nocturnal, Noah Crenshaw, Max Ostro, Dre Dimura, Drewsif, Luke Jeansonne, Sophie Burrell, Rabea Massaad, Steve Terreberry, Paula Carregosa, Will Swan. Neil Swanson, Seth Grey, Stel Andre, Syndrone, Trey Xavier, Kevin Frasard, Rudy Ayoub and Alan Gogoll.

Under the video, watch the previous four installments.

Biggest Shred Collab in the World 2022

Biggest Shred Collab in the World 2021

Biggest Shred Collab in the World 2019

Biggest Shred Collab in the World 2018

Biggest Shred Collab in the World 2017

Jared Dines Plays His Favorite Guitar Riffs