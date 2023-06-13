It's back! The New England Metal & Hardcore Festival that was a staple of the metal festival calendar for nearly two decades will make its triumphant return in 2023.

The event was last held in 2018 and featured some setbacks even prior to the pandemic, but will be back for 2023 with a stellar lineup attached. Taking place at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sept. 15 and 16, the festival appears to have a Friday opening night party followed by a full day of heaviness on Saturday.

Festival Founder Scott Lee says, "We are very excited to bring back the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival. I feel like we've put together one hell of a lineup for the first gig back in five years. Also, this will be the first year we have ever had the fest outside in the Palladium back parking lot.This is going to be one hell of a party you don't want to miss. WEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!"

The Friday bill, while short, is long on Aussie metalcore, with Parkway Drive leading a performance lineup that includes The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Make Them Suffer.

On Saturday, you've got some of metal's finest with Lamb of God, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and the return of 2000s New England-area metal favorites Shadows Fall. You can see the lineup for both days listed below.

Friday, Sept. 15 - Parkway Drive, The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Make Them Suffer

Saturday, Sept. 16 - Lamb of God, Hatebreed, Shadows Fall, The Black Dahlia Murder, Dying Fetus, Fit for an Autopsy, Despised Icon, Chelsea Grin, Terror, 100 Demons, Vein.fm, 200 Stab Wounds, Crown Mangetar, Darkest Hour, Enterprise Earth, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Gates to Hell, Hazing Over, Jesus Piece, Judiciary, Momentum, Paleface (Swiss), Ringworm, Tribal Gaze and Undeath.

Tickets will be made available shortly, though you can already peruse the VIP packages through Soundrink right here. For additional New England Metal and Hardcore Festival info, including lodging and nearby restaurants, check here.

