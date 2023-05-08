It seems a security guard at The Ridglea Theater in Fort Worth, Texas, shoved a concertgoer back from the stage before grabbing the microphone to chastise the audience during a set by the hardcore band Terror last Friday (May 5), as fan-captured video shows.

Terror is on tour across the U.S. with The Black Dahlia Murder. The video of the security guard, shared on social media by the musician Jay Webster, vocalist of the Texas band UNITYTX, is now going viral.

See the clip down toward the bottom of this post.

After the show, Terror said the venue "easily has the worst security this band has encountered." Footage from Black Dahlia's set also drew attention to what looked like a disappointing response to crowd surfers.

READ MORE: Knocked Loose Turned Coachella Into a Hardcore Show + Billie Eilish Was There to Watch

In Webster’s video, a concertgoer appears to be trying to get onstage to stage dive — a common occurrence at hardcore gigs. The security guard in the center front of the stage pushes them back into the audience.

Terror frontman Scott Vogel then throws his mic out toward the fan — another common occurrence at hardcore shows so the crowd can sing along. But the guard reels the mic back in before speaking into it, "I don't think so." At one point, Vogel appears to say something to the guard, motioning to him.

Others have re-shared the clip. Knocked Loose's Bryan Garris re-tweeted it and added, "Security guard at hc/metal show that has never seen a hc/metal show is the dumbest shit of all time. Fuck them all."

See other reactions, including from Terror, below.

Under those, see Terror's remaining tour dates with The Black Dahlia Murder. The trek includes supporting bands Frozen Soul and Fuming Mouth.

Security Guard During Terror's Set

Reactions

The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth + Phobophilic Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 8 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

May 10 – Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

May 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

May 12 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 13 – Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

May 14 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 16 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot

May 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

May 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Rosalind Theater

May 20 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

May 22 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

May 23 – Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

May 25 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

May 26 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre