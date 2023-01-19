The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.

There's a little bit of everything here, from pop-punk (Blink-182) to emo (Fall Out Boy), gothic alternative (Evanescence) to death metal (Black Dahlia Murder), to straight-up hit making heavy hitters (Linkin Park, Metallica).

So let's take it back two decades and celebrate some of the top rock and metal albums turning 20 in 2023.

35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023 Two decades later and these rock and metal albums released in 2003 still hold up.