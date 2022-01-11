Parkway Drive have announced a 2022 North American tour with support from Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder and Stick to Your Guns.

The massive tour will begin May 8 in Baltimore and hit two Canadian cities before finishing up June 5 in San Francisco. And for some extra good news, Parkway Drive will be bringing the fire to the stage.

“North America. It’s happening,” Parkway writes. “We will be coming over this May and June together with some bad ass supports: Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick To Your Guns! And yes, full pyro production for the first time here.”

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 14 at 10AM local time. Click here to get your passes and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Parkway Drive 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ UMBC Event Center

May 09 - New Haven, Conn. @ College Street Music Hall

May 10 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

May 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

May 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 14 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Outdoors

May 15 - Montreal, Quebec @ [to be announced]

May 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

May 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 20 - Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Credit Union

May 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Ovation

May 24 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Outdoors

May 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wintrust Arena

May 26 - St Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

May 28 - Dallas, Texas @ So What Festival

May 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Outside

May 31 - Wichita, Kansas @ Wave

Jun. 01 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Jun. 03 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Theater at Virgin Hotels*

Jun. 04 - So-Cal, Calif. @ [to be announced]*

Jun. 05 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield*

* No STICK TO YOUR GUNS