Parkway Drive Promise Full Pyro on 2022 Tour With Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder + Stick to Your Guns
Parkway Drive have announced a 2022 North American tour with support from Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder and Stick to Your Guns.
The massive tour will begin May 8 in Baltimore and hit two Canadian cities before finishing up June 5 in San Francisco. And for some extra good news, Parkway Drive will be bringing the fire to the stage.
“North America. It’s happening,” Parkway writes. “We will be coming over this May and June together with some bad ass supports: Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick To Your Guns! And yes, full pyro production for the first time here.”
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 14 at 10AM local time. Click here to get your passes and check out the full list of tour dates below.
Parkway Drive 2022 North American Tour Dates
May 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ UMBC Event Center
May 09 - New Haven, Conn. @ College Street Music Hall
May 10 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
May 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!
May 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
May 14 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Outdoors
May 15 - Montreal, Quebec @ [to be announced]
May 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach
May 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 20 - Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville
May 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Credit Union
May 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Ovation
May 24 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Outdoors
May 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wintrust Arena
May 26 - St Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
May 28 - Dallas, Texas @ So What Festival
May 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Outside
May 31 - Wichita, Kansas @ Wave
Jun. 01 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
Jun. 03 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Theater at Virgin Hotels*
Jun. 04 - So-Cal, Calif. @ [to be announced]*
Jun. 05 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield*
* No STICK TO YOUR GUNS