Summer Slaughter 2026 Lineup + Tour Dates Announced

The Summer Slaughter 2026 lineup and tour dates have officially been announced with Hatebreed returning as the headliner.

This year is a brutal with slam legends Devourment on tap, as well as San Francisco up-and-coming brutal death metal/hardcore unit Snuffed on Sight. Connecticut straight-edge metalcore group Balmora will be taking the stage too, with transcontinental deathcore act Face Yourself opening each night.

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026 - Tour Guide

Old school death metal legends Incantation will also join Summer Slaughter for the last five dates.

An artist presale begins today (March 24) at 12PM ET with the password SSLAUGHTER.

See all tour dates below.

Hatebreed are also promising that a new album will be on the way. Their last full length, Weight of the False Self, came out in 2020.

Summer Slaughter 2026 Tour Dates

* Incantation's only dates

July 02 — Reading, Penn. @ Reverb

July 03 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

July 05 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

July 07 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

July 08 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

July 09 — New Orleans, La. @ Tipitina’s

July 10 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

July 11 — Austin, Texas @ Emo’s

July 12 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

July 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

July 15 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

July 19 — Saginaw, Mich. @ The Vault *

July 21 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Pop’s Nightclub *

July 22 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center *

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

July 24 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom *

summer slaughter 2026 lineup poster Sumerian / Martyrstore.net loading...

Below, see dozens of big rock and metal tours taking place in North America throughout the year.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

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