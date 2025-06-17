Hatebreed Guitarist Exits Tour Due To Brain Tumor, Statement Issued

Hatebreed have revealed that guitarist Wayne Lozinak has been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor and will be stepping away from their immediate tour plans.

In alerting fans to the current change in their lineup, the group noted that Lozinakbegan experiencing mild symptoms during the night of their performance at Download Festival on Saturday (June 14) that raised concerns about whether he was suffering a stroke. After seeking medical attention, they discovered the brain tumor.

The guitarist will return to the U.S. to prepare for surgery and the band has shifted bassist Matt Bachand over to play guitar while Lozniak is absent while Karl from First Blood is stepping in to play bass.

The group's full statement on the manner can be viewed below:

On the night of June 14th, while at Download Festival, Wayne began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke. Out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical attention the following day upon arriving in Lille, France. After undergoing a CT scan at the ER, doctors discovered a brain tumor, leading to his immediate admission for further testing. Following a thorough 24-hour evaluation, including an MRI, it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma—a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years. We are immensely relieved that Wayne’s diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances. Wayne will be returning to the U.S. to prepare for surgery and focus on rest and recovery. His strength and resilience remain unwavering, and he is determined to return to Hatebreed as soon as he is able. We appreciate all the love and support from fans, friends, and the music community during this time. Further updates will be shared as appropriate. Thank you for respecting Wayne’s privacy as he begins this journey toward full health. @mattbachandmusic will be taking over touring guitar duties while bass will now be handled by Karl @firstbloodrules see you in the pit! Photo by @b.896_

Gary Holt, Jonathan Donais, Peter Iwers, Shadows Fall and others weighed in on the comments to the post to share their love and support for Lozinak through this discovery and eventual recovery period. Loudwire also wishes to send along our best wishes for a speedy and healthy recovery.

Hatebreed in 2025

Hatebreed are currently in the midst of their Weight of the False Self World Tour. The group are on the road in Europe playing a mix of shows with Carcass as well as various festivals.

READ MORE: Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Plays His Favorite Riffs

The run concludes on July 6 in London, before the band heads back stateside to kick off a North American tour leg with Malevolence, Fugitive, Gridiron, Escuela Grind and Morbid Visionz. Incite will also play on select dates.

All Hatebreed dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing information can be found through their website.