‘I Want to Clarify’ – Hatebreed Bassist Addresses Split From Band After 30 Years

Hatebreed underwent a significant lineup change in late 2024 when founding bassist Chris Beattie exited the group after a 30-year run in the band. But according to a new statement from Beattie, the decision to leave was not of his own volition.

What Chris Beattie Said About His Hatebreed Exit

Issuing a statement through his Instagram account, Beattie not only addressed his exit but offered a clarification to fans who had reached out offering their support and praise for his time in the band.

The statement makes it sound as though some sort of legal actions have still yet to be resolved concerning his departure from the group and that his exit was not of his choosing.

"I just want to take the time to let everyone know that I am doing just fine and I sincerely appreciate everyone who has reached out. I was under the impression a joint announcement would be agreed upon in advance, but since that was not the case I wanted to address your concerns in my own post," said Beattie setting the stage for his comments on his exit.

"At this time I am unable to discuss the specifics surrounding my departure from Hatebreed on November 13, 2024. However, I want to clarify that the decision to leave the band was not mine and that my departure was uncalled for and based on misleading and wrongful statements that will be subject to future actions," he concluded in the concise statement that can be viewed in full below.

When one fan offered in the comments, "I’m sorry to hear, Chris! You were fantastic!," the bassist responded, "Still am fantastic."

Chris Beattie and Hatebreed

Hatebreed formed in 1994 in Bridgeport, Ct., with frontman Jamey Jasta, lead guitarist Wayne Lozniak, rhythm guitarist Larry Dwyer Jr., drummer Dave Russo and Beattie on bass. Dwyer and Russo would exit by 1996, with a changing lineup of musicians holding down the spot in the years since. Drummer Matt Byrne (who joined in 2001) and rhythm guitarist Frank Novinec (who joined in 2006) currently fill the two spots. Lozniak exited the band in 1996 as well, only to return in 2009.

That left Jasta and Beattie as the two constants throughout the run, until it was recently revealed that former Shadows Fall bassist Matt Bachand would be stepping in for Beattie.

During his run with Hatebreed, Beattie appeared on all eight of their studio albums starting with 1997's Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire through 2020's Weight of the False Self.

The timing of Beattie's statement comes just days ahead of Hatebreed's next concert, with the band set to play Knotfest Australia this weekend.