‘A New Era of Summer Slaughter Has Begun’ – 2025 Lineup + Tour Dates Announced

After recently announcing his involvement in the planning of the 2025 edition of the Summer Slaughter tour, Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta has confirmed that his band will headline the run with an additional seven bands taking part over a 16-date run this summer.

For Hatebreed, this is also a chance to return stateside following their 30th anniversary celebrations. Support on the run includes Bleeding Through, Fugitive, Gridiron, Malevolence, Incite, Escuela Grind and Snuffed on Sight on select dates.

The trek launches July 8 in St. Petersburg, Fla., and runs through a July 28 finale in Grand Rapids, Mich. Amidst the run, Hatebreed also have a pair of side shows with Lamb of God and Shadows Fall in Springfield, Mass, on July 18 and with Lamb of God and GWAR in Richmond, Va., on July 24. All dates are listed at the bottom of this post.

"A new era of Summer Slaughter has begun," states Jamey Jasta. "Huge thanks to Ash and the Sumerian team for their belief and support. Myself and Sound Talent Group are excited to be working with them going forward and taking the tour worldwide. It's been years since Hatebreed has done a Summer tour in the U.S. and Summer Slaughter is the perfect return for us. The tour has always catapulted the newest and brightest talent to new heights and we'll be continuing in that tradition while expanding in size and scope. Let the slaughter begin AGAIN!"

Ash Avildsen, who founded the tour and has brought Jasta into the decision making fold, adds, "I've always wanted Hatebreed to headline Summer Slaughter since the inception of the tour many years ago. Jasta and the band have always curated and built community across different sub-genres in the world of heavy underground music like very few others have been able to. I am thrilled it's finally happening on Slaughter with Hatebreed at the top. Now is the time!"

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 Summer Slaughter Tour will go on sale this Friday (May 2) at 10AM local time. You can purchase your tickets through the Summer Slaughter website or through Hatebreed's website.

summer slaughter lineup Summer Slaughter loading...

Hatebreed 2025 Tour / Summer Slaughter Tour

WITH FUGITIVE, MALEVOLENCE, GRIDIRON, ESCUELA GRIND, + INCITE:

July 8 — St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

July 9 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

July 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

July 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

July 13 — Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

July 15 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

July 16 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

July 17 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

HATEBREED WITH LAMB OF GOD + SHADOWS FALL (NOT PART OF SUMMER SLAUGHTER):

July 18 — Springfield, Mass. @ MassMutual Center

WITH FUGITIVE, MALEVOLENCE, GRIDIRON, SNUFFED ON SIGHT, + INCITE:

July 19 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

July 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

July 22 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

July 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

HATEBREED WITH WITH LAMB OF GOD + GWAR (NOT PART OF SUMMER SLAUGHTER):

July 24 — Richmond, Va. @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

WITH BLEEDING THROUGH, MALEVOLENCE, GRIDIRON, SNUFFED ON SIGHT, + INCITE:

July 25 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Water Street Music Hall

July 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos

July 27 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

July 28 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection