Malevolence Bow Out of 2025 Summer Slaughter Tour, Issue Statement

Malevolence have announced that they will not be appearing on the 2025 edition of the Summer Slaughter tour.

The trek was set to kick off in just over a week's time, but the band will not be part of the festivities. In a statement, the group cited "unforeseen personal circumstances" for bowing out of the tour.

Their full statement on the matter can be read below.

To Our Fans in the US and Everyone Looking Forward to the Summer Slaughter Tour: We are sad to announce we will no longer be joining Hatebreed and the rest of the lineup this July. Due to unforeseen personal circumstances, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to step back from this run. As a band this kind of decision has never been taken lightly, and we want to sincerely apologise to anyone who was forward to catching us on this tour. We have nothing but love for everyone involved in the Summer Slaughter tour and encourage you all to go out and support every band on that stage. We hope to be back in the US with you all soon. With love and respect, MALEVOLENCE

About the Summer Slaughter 2025 Tour

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta was being brought in by Summer Slaughter originator Ash Avildsen to have a hand in organizing this year's run.

Soon after, it was confirmed that Jasta's band Hatebreed would headline this year's tour, while Bleeding Through, Fugitive, Gridiron, Escuela Grind, Snuffed on Sight and Incite would complete the lineup.

The trek is set to run from July 8 in St. Petersburg, Fla., through a July 28 finale in Grand Rapids, Mich. See all dates and get ticketing information through the Summer Slaughter website.