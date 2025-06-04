In this week's brand new episode of Gear Factor, Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak plays his favorite riffs.

Loudwire had the opportunity to attend Ohio's Sonic Temple festival last month, and while we were there, we captured a whole season's worth of new Gear Factor episodes. We're launching this next batch with Lozinak.

The guitarist played riffs by rock and metal legends including KISS, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and, of course, some of his very own Hatebreed riffs.

"I tried to teach myself growing up, but I just made a lot of noise. For years I had a guitar because my father had one, so I would just mess around with his," Lozinak recalled during the episode.

"Then when I was about 12 or 13, I started taking lessons. So that's when I started actually knowing how to tune a guitar and chords and all of that."

Check out the episode below to hear more about Lozinak's guitar knowledge, and to see him shred some riffs.

Hatebreed are currently on tour in Europe and will hit the road in the U.S. starting in early July. See all of their 2025 dates on their website.

Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Plays His Favorite Riffs