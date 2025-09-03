You know the riffs, but you may not associate these guitarists with them. But there's no doubt these iconic riffs inspired a whole new generation of guitarists who are tearing it up today.

While at the Sonic Temple festival earlier this year, Loudwire caught up with a number of today's top guitarists who opened up about the songs and riffs that first inspired them to pick up a guitar.

When it comes to heavy, it's hard to beat the metal originators Black Sabbath. So we challenged Exodus and Slayer guitarist Gary Holt to lay down what he thought was the heaviest Sabbath riff. What did he choose? Have a look at the video below.

Meanwhile, Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak gave us a double dose of Judas Priest riffs that influenced his desire to pick up a guitar at an early age.

And Mark Tremonti, if you're watching this, Mychal Soto of the band Peelingflesh would like a word. It seems he grew up on Creed and is ready for an invite if you ever need an extra hand playing "Higher."

Get a closer look at some of today's top rockers playing some of the most iconic riffs in rock and metal that inspired them to pick up a guitar in the Loud List below.

