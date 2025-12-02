Parkway Drive have canceled their Park Waves Festival and issued a statement detailing the circumstances.

The traveling festival was set to take place throughout February and March of 2026. In addition to Parkway Drive, the lineup featured The Amity Affliction, Northlane, Alpha Wolf and Story of the Year.

Festival organizers Destroy All Lines announced the cancellation, writing in a post on social media that there was a "combination of challenges" and that "the numbers no longer stack up."

Ticketholders for the event will receive a full refund.

Following the cancellation, Parkway Drive shared a statement of their own addressing the situation. They cited "rising costs across our entertainment industry" as the main reason for the decision.

Read the statement in full below.

This is a message we never imagined we’d have to write, and it weighs heavily on us. Park Waves Australia has been cancelled. Just writing this feels like a kick in the guts, but here we are — another festival being crushed by the rising costs across our entertainment industry. It hurts to be another casualty in this chapter of the Australian music scene. We’ve tried every possible option to keep this dream alive, but the reality of the circumstances won’t allow for it. To everyone who bought tickets, and to everyone who continues to support live music in this country: thank you. Please know that your support is what keeps this culture alive and standing strong through the worst of times. All tickets will be fully refunded, and ticketholders have been contacted via email.

As of now, Parkway drive have three shows booked for 2026, all of which are festival performances. Check out the band's website for more details.

What Are Fans Saying About the Park Waves Festival Cancellation?

There are several threads on the Metalcore Reddit page dedicated to the cancellation of the Park Waves Festival. Many fans seem to agree that tickets for the shows were too expensive at over $200, especially when a lot of the bands on the bill regularly tour in Australia.

"$220 was too ambitious a price, not a big enough lineup unfortunately," a fan wrote on one thread.

"Well it's not a surprise. Low ticket sales is the reason. You think Destroy All Lines would know better," another commented.

"Totally ambitious with this one. Way too expensive for a mini festival with 90 percent Australia bands that play regularly. Then add having it in all these regional areas which totally splits the punters where they will go. There is a reason why the Good Things system works being three main cities international line up done in a weekend."

Good Things is another rock and metal festival that was started by Destroy All Lines back in 2018. As the Reddit user pointed out, it's only held in three Australian cities every year. Tool and Weezer are headlining the 2025 edition, which takes places later this week.