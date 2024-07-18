Here are the six heaviest breakdowns by Australian bands, chosen by In Hearts Wake vocalist Jake Taylor.

The metal scene Down Under is (and has been) alive and thriving, from death metal and goregrind to some of the world's premiere metalcore acts, and so much more. For over a decade, In Hearts Wake have consistently proven themselves to be powerhouse within this wide-ranging continental scene (including neighboring country New Zealand) with their blend of metalcore, nu-metal and hardcore.

What You Need to Know About In Hearts Wake

From: New South Wales, Australia

First Album: Divination (2012)

New Album: Incarnation

Formed in 2006, In Hearts Wake have retained three of its founding members — unclean vocalist Jake Taylor and guitarists Eaven Dall and Ben Nairne. Since the release of their debut, Divination, the band's next four albums all hit the Top 5 or better on the Australian charts, up to 2020's Kaliyuga.

Incarnation, the first record from In Hearts Wake in four years, just dropped on July 12 through UNFD.

"Incarnation is the shadow counterpart and sequel to the band's debut album Divination, with each song inspired by the meaning and ideals of a particular Major Arcana Tarot card. There are 22 Major Arcana Tarot cards in every deck and 11 tracks on each record, bringing the vision to completion 12 years later," describes Taylor.

He continues, "But much like a coin with two sides, cards flipped upside down deliver the reversed meaning. Polarized in every way, Incarnation explores the dark underbelly to mirror and stand diametrically opposite to Divination."

Listen to ""Hollow Bone (plɹoʍ ǝɥʇ)" directly below and continue down the page to see Taylor's breakdown picks!

In Hearts Wake, "Hollow Bone (plɹoʍ ǝɥʇ)"

Follow In Hearts Wake on Instagram, X and Facebook. Get your copy of 'Incarnation' and see the band's tour dates at their website.

The Six Heaviest Breakdowns by Australian Bands, Chosen by Jake Taylor of In Hearts Wake

In Hearts Wake press photo, band in front of black background Daniel Anderson loading...

Parkway Drive, "Boneyards"

There’s blooooood in the waterrr. This was around the time when Parkway Drive were one of the first Australian metalcore bands making the big jump to go record in the United States. I remember the anticipation as to what they might create on their second record with Killswitch Engage's Adam D. producing.

Hearing the sound of this recording at the time was psycho. It was slick, metallic and so well produced it absolutely blew my mind. Winston’s performance was bonkers. Years later, Winston guest featured on not one but two of our tracks. What a guy.

Thy Art Is Murder, "Reign of Darkness"

What a band. They’ve been around for a hot minute playing every regional town and pub in australia. We toured with them a bunch of times a decade ago in Australia and then on the Parkway Tour throughout the United States. These guys know their instruments. This breakdown crushes.

Speed, "The First Test"

Hardcore isn’t dead. We often toured with Jiem (the vocalist) of SPEEDS old band ‘Endless Heights’ around Australia. Jiem always had a huge amount of joyous classic energy. Years later he started a hardcore band and plays the flute in their breakdowns?! Amazing #flutecore

Alpha Wolf, "Akudama"

These dudes love their anime and really made their mark coming out of the pandemic. They just have great energy on stage and clearly love what they do. This song always goes off live with the crowd.

Her Nightmare, "Neck Up"

Her Nightmare were like Australia’s answer to Hatebreed. They use to play at our local YMCA garage venue. $10 tickets and a bunch of hardcore kids doing backflips off the walls. This track would absolutely go offf live.

In Hearts Wake, "Orphan (lᴉʌǝp ǝɥʇ)"

Ahahaha! Who said we can’t pick one of our own breakdowns as one of our favorite and heaviest to play? No parents, no rules!

