Post Malone honored the metal band Power Trip during his show at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, last Wednesday (Oct. 26).

The rock-leaning hip-hip artist wore a Power Trip T-shirt during the performance, exposing thousands of concertgoers to his love for the heavy Texas group and their late lead vocalist, Riley Gale.

Gale died in 2020. The musician's cause of death was pulmonary edema as a result of a fentanyl overdose. Post Malone and Gale were friendly before the vocalist's death.

See fan-captured videos from Posty's T-shirt tribute to Power Trip down toward the bottom of this post.

Post Malone wears a Power Trip T-shirt at his Texas show. YouTube: All Things Music loading...

This week (Oct. 30), Power Trip guitarist Nick Stewart shared footage from Post Malone's Forth Worth show with the website The Pit. (There, the show was erroneously reported as being the Houston stop of the tour. But Posty wore an Undertaker shirt in Houston.)

Post Malone launched his "Twelve Carat Tour" earlier this year. It supports Post Malone's latest studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, released in June. A known rock and metal fan, Posty recently reaffirmed love for heavy metal by hanging out with metal legends.

And Post Malone has worn a Power Trip T-shirt for a performance before — going as far back as 2018 — as shots from frequent Posty photographer Adam DeGross show.

Watch footage from Posty's Fort Worth performance below.

Post Malone Wears Power Trip T-Shirt During Texas Performance - Oct. 26, 2022