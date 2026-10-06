The Big List of 2026 Record Store Day Black Friday Releases for Rock + Metal Fans

The Black Friday edition of Record Store Day for 2026 is packed with rock and metal titles set to make their debut on Nov. 27.

What Rock + Metal Releases Are Coming Out on Record Store Day: Black Friday?

Record Store Day has been an annual celebration of independent music stores since 2008. It's a day when labels release limited-edition and "first-time-ever" titles, drawing shoppers into brick-and-mortar stores.

After a couple of years of the event, organizers added a second edition called RSD: Black Friday. It was another chance to get people back into stores at the start of the busy holiday shopping season.

For the RSD: Black Friday 2026 release list, there's A LOT to go through when it comes to rock and metal. Here are all of those titles in alphabetical order for your viewing pleasure.

Quid Ergo The Dead Milkmen - Eat Your Paisley

A-D

13th Floor Elevators, The Mono Singles LP

LP Barenaked Ladies, Born on a Pirate Ship - 30th ANNIVERSARY 2XLP

2XLP Barenaked Ladies, Rock Spectacle - 30th ANNIVERSARY LP

LP The Black Angels, Passover XX 2XLP

2XLP Black Veil Brides, Black EP

EP Frank Black, Teenager of the Year 3XLP, 2XCD

3XLP, 2XCD Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Night Moves (50th Anniversary) LP

LP Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Live in Chicago LP

LP Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975 4XLP, 2XCD

4XLP, 2XCD Carcass, Swansong LP

LP Cursive, Happy Hollow (20th Anniversary Edition) 2XLP

2XLP The Dead Milkmen, Eat Your Paisley! (40th Anniversary) LP

LP Dexter and the Moonrocks, Freakin' Out 12”

12” The Doors, 1966 LP

E-H

Eagles, Please Come Home For Christmas/Funky New Year 12”

12” Jason Falkner, Presents Author Unknown 2XLP

2XLP Florence + The Machine, Everybody Scream (Chamber Version) 10”

10” Fountains Of Wayne, Sky Full of Holes - 15th Anniversary Edition LP

LP Genesis, Land of Confusion 12” picture disc

12” picture disc Godsmack, Battle of the Drums 12”

12” Goo Goo Dolls, Borrowed LP

LP Good Charlotte, Greetings From California 2XLP

2XLP Grateful Dead, Carousel Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2/14/68 (Live) 4XLP

4XLP Grateful Dead, On A Back Porch Vol. 4 LP

LP George Harrison, George Harrison (Zoetrope) LP

LP George Harrison, Thirty Three & 1/3 (Zoetrope) LP

LP Hootie & The Blowfish, MTV Unplugged LP

Noise kreator pleasure to kill

I-L

Billy Idol, Live From The Roxy 1982 2XLP

2XLP The (International) Noise Conspiracy, A New Morning, Changing Weather (25th Anniversary Edition) LP

LP INXS, Welcome To Wherever You Are LP

LP Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast - Eddie (RSD) TOY

TOY Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Airplane Takes Off 2XLP

2XLP Jerry Garcia Band, GarciaLive Volume Eight: November 23rd, 1991 Bradley Center 4XLP

4XLP Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, I Love Rock 'N Roll: The Shadow Album LP

LP Billy Joel, Billy Joel Tonight

King Crimson, 1974 Massey Hall, Toronto 2XLP

2XLP King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Expand Your Mind: Songs in 3D (Deluxe Edition)

The Knack, Zoom (Special Vinyl Edition) 2XLP

2XLP Kreator, Pleasure to Kill (40th Anniversary) LP

M-R

Motley Crue, Decade of Decadence '81 - '91 2XLP

2XLP Motorhead, The Lost Tapes Vol. 8: Live at Margate 2XLP

2XLP Motorhead, Motorhead - Lemmy (RSD) TOY

TOY Old 97's, Alive & Wired 3XLP

3XLP Om, Pilgrimage LP

LP Poppy, Empty Hands 12”

12” Power Trip, Precinct 3 7”

7” Rainbow, Rarities 75-76 2XLP

2XLP Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Study/Neon Cross Sessions LP

LP Ramones, Subterranean Jungle Demos LP

LP The Rolling Stones, Aftermath (US) LP

LP The Runaways, And Now… The Runaways LP and CD

BMG Staind - Break The Cycle (25th Anniversary Live)

S-Z

Skid Row, Live At The Moscow Music Peace Festival 12” PICTURE DISC

12” PICTURE DISC Son Of Sam, Songs From The Earth LP

LP Sparta, Threes (20th Anniversary) LP

LP Staind, Break The Cycle (25th Anniversary Live) LP

LP They Might Be Giants, Live at KEXP Seattle LP

LP Thrice, Audiotree From Nothing 12”

12” Jeff Tweedy, Twilight in Paris 2XLP

2XLP Ween, Shinola, Vol. 2 2XLP

Rock + Metal Albums You're Most (and Least) Likely to Find on RSD: Black Friday

As with any Record Store Day event, some titles will be easier to find than others due to how many copies are allotted to each store. Here are five rock and metal albums you will likely see the most often on Nov. 27.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975 (14,500 copies)

Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975 (14,500 copies) Ween , Shinola, Vol. 2 (9,200 copies)

, Shinola, Vol. 2 (9,200 copies) The Doors, 1966 (7,000 copies)

1966 (7,000 copies) The Rolling Stones , Aftermath (6,500 copies)

, Aftermath (6,500 copies) Eagles, Please Come Home For Christmas/Funky New Year (6,000 copies)

Now, for the bad news. Every year, Record Store Day offers some albums in such limited quantities that not every store can carry the title. And the ones that do have them will probably require you to get in line early to buy one.

Here are the rock and metal albums you're least likely to find on RSD: Black Friday.

The Runaways , And Now… The Runaways CD (500 copies)

, And Now… The Runaways CD (500 copies) Cursive, Happy Hollow (20th Anniversary Edition) (1,180 copies)

Happy Hollow (20th Anniversary Edition) (1,180 copies) Brigitte Calls Me Baby , Live in Chicago (1,200 copies)

, Live in Chicago (1,200 copies) They Might Be Giants , Live at KEXP Seattle (1,300 copies)

, Live at KEXP Seattle (1,300 copies) Frank Black, Teenager of the Year 2XCD (1,300 copies)

And if you can't find any of those, maybe you should instead spend your time shopping for one of these albums that made our list of the 10 strangest things ever pressed into vinyl.