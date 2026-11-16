Fans are reacting to the 2027 rock, metal and alternative Grammy nominees, which were just revealed this morning (Nov. 16).

The Grammy nominees tend to be a bit of a controversial subject within the rock and metal community each year as more artists from rock-adjacent subgenres are named in the categories. This year is no exception, though quite a few bigger names from the rock and metal world earned nominations.

See which artists were nominated below and check out how fans are reacting online further down the page.

Who Are the 2027 Rock, Metal + Alternative Grammy Nominees?

In the Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album categories, the artists nominated include Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, Angine de Poitrine, Phoebe Bridgers, Geese, Olivia Rodrigo with Robert Smith, Muse and Jack White.

Anthrax, Megadeth, Mastodon, Knocked Loose with Denzel Curry and the trio of Amy Lee, Poppy and Courtney LaPlante are the nominees of the Best Metal Performance category.

READ MORE: The 12 Heaviest Bands That Have Won Grammy Awards

And in Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance, the artists nominated are Hayley Williams, Alabama Shakes, Phoebe Bridgers, Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Gorillaz, Charli XCX and Rosalia.

You can check out which specific songs and albums were nominated for each category at this location.

What Are Fans Saying About the 2027 Grammy Nominees?

Below are some reactions to the 2027 rock, metal and alternative Grammy nominees from X. Many fans have suggested that the Best Metal Performance category should focus more on younger acts than legacy bands, while others expressed excitement and shared their support for particular artists.

See a gallery of metal Grammys by year below, where we break down who won and who we think should've won the award.