The full list of Grammy nominations for next year has been revealed, so here are all of the 2027 rock, metal and alternative Grammy nominees.

The Recording Academy shared its full list of nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards this morning (Nov. 16), including the following categories: Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Album, Best Metal Performance, Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance

See all of them below.

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California and will stream live exclusively on Disney+.

2027 Rock, Metal and Alternative Grammy Nominees

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Best Rock Song

The Rolling Stones, "In the Stars"

Phoebe Bridgers, "Lost Boys"

Aerosmith + Yungblud, "My Only Angel"

Bruce Springsteen, "Streets of Minneapolis"

Geese, "Trinidad"

Olivia Rodrigo ft. Robert Smith, "What's Wrong With Me"

Best Rock Performance

Angine de Poitrine, "Sarniezz"

Phoebe Bridgers, "Lost Boys"

Geese, "Trinidad"

Olivia Rodrigo ft. Robert Smith, "What's Wrong With Me"

The Rolling Stones, "In the Stars"

Best Rock Album

Angine de Poitrine, Vol. II

Foo Fighters, Your Favorite Toy

Muse, The Wow! Signal

The Rolling Stones, Foreign Tongues

Jack White, Frozen Charlotte

Best Metal Performance

Anthrax, "The Edge of Perfection"

Knocked Loose ft. Denzel Curry, "Hive Mind"

Mastodon, "Your Ghost Again"

Megadeth, "Let There Be Shred"

Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante, "End of You"

Best Alternative Music Album

Alabama Shakes, I Must Be Dreaming

Phoebe Bridgers, Lost Weekend

Charli XCX, Music, Fashion, Film

Geese, Getting Killed

Gorillaz, The Mountain

Rosalía, Lux (Complete Works)

Best Alternative Music Performance

Angine de Poitrine, "Fabienk"

Phoebe Bridgers, "Kill Me"

Geese, "Au Pays Du Cocaine"

Rosalía, "Reliquia"

Hayley Williams, "Showbiz"

What Is the Eligibility Window to be Nominated for the 2027 Grammy Awards?

The eligibility window for nomination spans from Aug. 31, 2025 through Aug. 28, 2026 and the first round of voting took place in mid-to-late October. Recording Academy members can then cast their final votes "in up to 10 categories across up to three Fields in the genre Fields plus the six categories of the General Field to determine winners," per the organization's website. It also states, "To ensure the quality of voting, members are directed to vote only in those Fields in which they are peers of the nominees."

Below, see the winner of the Grammys' metal category in each year, as well as who really should have won for each year.