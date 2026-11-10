Hard Rock’s Best 3-Album Hot Streaks of the 1980s + 1990s

What were the best three-album hot streaks in rock for the 1980s and 1990s? Let's take a closer look.

First, let's set the ground rules. For each of the lists, the three-album hot streak had to have occurred within the respective decade and released in succession. That may be why you don't see certain rock bands on here, either because their three albums overlapped into another decade or they had one record that was a disappointment in the middle of an otherwise great run of music. But even with those parameters, there's some pretty big names here with dominant music runs.

READ MORE: 30 1980s + 1990s Rock Bands That Should've Been Bigger

For instance, in the 1980s, Van Halen managed to do the near impossible and pull off a three-album run of great records with two different frontmen. Or what about both Journey and The Police, who were at their peak for three straight records in the '80s before blowing it all up?

And as for the '90s, All of a sudden the underground alternative of the '80s was now front and center. Grunge became the dominant offshoot and you see it well represented here with Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and Pearl Jam all keeping the "Seattle sound" dominant on the airwaves in the first half of the decade.

We ranked the three-album hot streaks as well, with plenty of statistical data to help back up our arguments for placement. So let's revisit the bands that made both the '80s and '90s a great time for rock with brilliant creative streaks!

Hard Rock's 10 Best 3-Album Hot Streaks of the 1980s (Ranked) Doing it for one album is amazing. Keeping it up for two albums is impressive. But these three rock bands managed to keep themselves near the top of their game for three straight records. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Hard Rock's 10 Best 3-Album Hot Streaks of the 1990s Putting together one solid album is hard enough. But who kept it going for three straight and thrived in the '90s? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Below, check out our list of Classic Prog Rock's 5 Best 3-Album Hot Streaks.

Classic Prog Rock’s 5 Best Three-Album Hot Streaks The very best three-album hot streaks from classic prog rock bands! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

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